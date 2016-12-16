Julia Roberts to take on first-ever starring TV series role

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Roberts is set to star in her first-ever TV series.

The Hollywood Reporter says Roberts will star in a limited series based on Maria Semple’s novel, “Today Will Be Different.” Roberts will star as the book’s main character, Eleanor Flood.

Semple tells the magazine she’s giddy “Eleanor Flood will be brought to life by Julia Roberts.”

Roberts also is set to produce the series. No network for the project has been announced.

Roberts has done numerous guest appearances on various TV series over the years, but this project would be her first in a regular role.

Governor wants tourism head to quit over rapper kerfuffle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Friday he wants the head of the state’s tourism marketing agency to step down after it refused to publicly disclose it paid rapper Pitbull $1 million to promote the state.

Scott is also asking Visit Florida to begin publishing its spending, contracts, salaries, audits and other financial information.

“The notion that Visit Florida spending would not be transparent to the taxpayers is just ridiculous. We must have major reforms at Visit Florida in the weeks ahead that require new leadership,” Scott said in a letter to William Talbert, who chairs the agencies board of directors.

The letter comes one day after Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, used Twitter to make his contract with Visit Florida public. House Speaker Richard Corcoran had sued two days earlier to have the contract released. Visit Florida had refused to disclose it, citing trade secrets.

Scott told Talbert he wants Visit Florida President and CEO Will Seccombe to step down. Seccombe has led the agency since 2012 after serving as its chief marketing officer for nearly five years.

Pitbull filmed a video for his song “Sexy Beaches” as part of the contract and agreed to promote the hashtag #LOVEFL on his social media sites and at concerts.

The video features images of women frolicking in the surf and sand as well as pictures of iconic Florida hotels such as Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau and the pink Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach. It ends with an image of #LOVEFL written in the sand.

Legislative leaders have criticized the agreement, but Scott’s concern was more over the transparency — not the video or hiring Pitbull.

“I appreciate Pitbull and his devotion to our great state. His willingness to help promote tourism in Florida is a great example for other entertainers to follow,” Scott wrote.

A spokeswoman for Visit Florida didn’t immediately return an email and phone call seeking comment.

Tina Turner’s life and songs inspire stage musical

LONDON (AP) — Simply the best news for Tina Turner fans: The music legend’s life and songs are headed for the stage.

Production company Stage Entertainment says it is developing a musical based on Turner’s story and written by Katori Hall, the playwright behind civil rights-era drama “The Mountaintop.”

Also involved are director Phyllida Lloyd, choreographer Anthony van Laast and designer Mark Thompson, who all worked on hit ABBA musical “Mamma Mia.”

On Friday Turner attended a workshop in London for the show, which has been in the works for a year. The 77-year-old entertainer said in a statement that “it has been wonderful to collaborate with Katori and Phyllida and to have my story nurtured by such an amazing creative team is thrilling.”

No venue or dates have been announced.

‘Rogue One’ takes off with $29 million opening night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” blasted into theaters with a $29 million opening night, according to Friday estimates from Disney.

It’s the biggest Thursday preview of 2016, narrowly topping “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’s” $27.7 million and “Captain America: Civil War’s” $25 million. But it doesn’t hold a candle to last year’s Star Wars installment “The Force Awakens,” which brought in a record $57 million from Thursday night showings.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and set before the events of the original 1977 “Star Wars,” ”Rogue One” is the first in a series of planned spinoff films set in the Star Wars universe. It’s expected to earn over $130 million this weekend, which would make it the second-biggest December debut ever behind “The Force Awakens,” which fetched $247.9 million.