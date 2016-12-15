Tesh to bring Big Band Christmas to Van Wert

VAN WERT — John Tesh brings his Big Band Christmas to Niswonger Performing Arts Center Saturday.

Most people remember Tesh as the co-host of “Entertainment Tonight,” but it is his music that has taken him throughout the world.

“I love performing. I always have. As a kid I would make up these little theater pieces at Halloween and Christmas. I have always enjoyed that,” said Tesh.

Tesh’s hope is to transport people back in time with his Big Band Christmas show.

“Because we’ve been doing it for such a long time, we never show up and just play 15 songs and say thank you and good night. We always like to take a pulse of the audience. If they really want to hear intimate piano vibe, we’ll do that, if it’s a playful audience, which is probably 85 percent of the time, we’ll even have a Christmas trivia game show and we just really do engage with the audience.

“Our goal is to take you back to the halcyon days of your youth, the 1950s, 1960s for a lot of people: Chatty Cathy, Lincoln Logs, Mr. Ed all that stuff. Our goal is to take people back in time, and you can do that with the Big Band arrangements because that’s a lot of what they were listening to or their parents were and it’s very familiar,” said Tesh.

Tesh and the band appreciate the family atmosphere of this concert.

“Christmas is a real special time for concerts because for some it’s the only time their family gets together and goes to an event. We understand that. So we are going to have you in here and for the next two hours we’re going to take you back in time,” said Tesh.

John Tesh and his Big Band orchestra will bring a Christmas show to Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert this weekend. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_John-Tesh.jpg John Tesh and his Big Band orchestra will bring a Christmas show to Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert this weekend. Submitted

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: John Tesh Big Band Christmas WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 state Route 118 S., Van Wert ADMISSION: $25 to $45. Call the box office at 419-238-6722.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511