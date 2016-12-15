‘A 1940s Nutcracker’ to entertain in Findlay

FINDLAY — The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts brings “A 1940s Nutcracker” to Findlay this weekend.

The traditional Nutcracker story is told, however, the Neos Dance Theatre combines classical ballet with contemporary dance. The retelling of the classic Nutcracker story will take guests back to World War II-era Findlay and will feature locations such as Patterson’s Department Store, The Harris Theatre, Malabar Farm, Hull-Flatter House and many more.

“There are a lot of changes to it. Basically, Neos is a great dance company out of Cleveland. It is Nutcracker, but there are modern elements to it, and it’s also really customized to Findlay and the surrounding areas,” said Jenna Deja, interim executive director for the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. “If you’ve seen the Nutcracker a million times, you will love this, if you don’t like the Nutcracker or you’ve never seen it, this is a little different and it has a different twist on it.”

The dance company provides something extra for the younger fans.

“On the Saturday matinee, there will be a pre-show storytelling with a ballerina that is about one hour before the 3 p.m. show begins. One of the ballerinas will come out and read a version of the Nutcracker that children and parents can come to. It’s free with a ticket. It’s like a fairy-tale ballerina story time and then there will be time for any of the kids to take their pictures with the ballerina. Then she goes off and dances in the show. We’re real excited about this,” said Deja.

The show promises to be a favorite for the audience.

“It’s a great family show, bring the family, kids it will be great fun,” said Deja. “We are excited, and we’ve decked out the venue for the holidays and it looks pretty. It’s just going to be a great night.”

A ballerina dances in “A 1940s Nutcracker.” There will be two shows this weekend at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_A-1940s-Nutcracker.jpg A ballerina dances in “A 1940s Nutcracker.” There will be two shows this weekend at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay. Submitted

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: “A 1940s Nutcracker” WHEN: 8 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay ADMISSION: $20 to $45. Call the box office at 419-423-2787.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

