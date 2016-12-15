Lima Area Youth Orchestra to perform

LIMA — The Lima Area Youth Orchestra will hold its annual Christmas concert Sunday at Lima Senior. This is the first concert of the season for the orchestra.

The concert will give the Lima area a chance to meet and see the new conductor, Travis Jurgens. Jurgens is the winner of the American Prize in Orchestral Conducting, has conducted the Colorado and Alabama Symphony Orchestras, Boulder Philharmonic, Denver Philharmonic, Macon Symphony, Bohuslav Martinu Philharmonic, Illinois Valley Symphony, Rose City Chamber Orchestra, South Carolina Philharmonic and the Orquestra de Cadaques, among others. He has worked with several conductors including Michael Tilson Thomas and Marin Alsop.

“This is our annual holiday concert so we will be doing lots of different pieces, some Christmas pieces, some about Hanukkah and we have Leroy Anderson’s ‘Sleigh Ride,’ which is a favorite, among other Christmas favorites,” said Travis Jurgens, conductor.

There are currently 70 youth in the orchestra representing approximately 20 different schools. The youth range in grades from sixth grade through seniors in high school.

“They are good students. They follow directions well. They take the feedback that I give them and work on the music, which is great. Rehearsals are going well. Lots of enthusiasm and excitement there, so it’s great,” said Jurgens. “It’s a great group to work with.”

Jurgens

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Lima Area Youth Orchestra’s Christmas Concert WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday WHERE: Lima Senior High School Auditorium, 1 Spartan Way, Lima ADMISSION: $10 adults, $5 students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Schedule March 8: Children’s Concert at 9:30 and 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Civic Center April 23: Spring finale concert at 3 p.m., Lima Senior High School Auditorium

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

