Religion briefs

Elegie vocal group to sing in the holiday season

LIMA — South Side Christian Church, 3300 South Side Drive, will feature a special performance by Elegie, a male vocal group from Cleveland. These classically trained vocalists have sung with numerous ensembles and chorales, including the Cleveland Orchestra chorus. They will perform during South Side’s worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. For information, call 419-225-1606.

Shawnee choral ensembles to perform at Market Street Presbyterian

LIMA — The choral ensembles from Shawnee High School will present a Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Market Street Presbyterian Church, 1100 W. Market St. Admission is free.

Lifetree Café to present program on finding your purpose

VAN WERT — Lifetree Café will present the program “Crafting a Truly Fulfilling Life: Making the Most of Whatever Comes Your Way,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 22. The program features a filmed interview with Dennis Drake, the founder of the International Deaf Education Association, a Philippines-based program dedicated to providing education and training to the island’s deaf population. During the program, participants will have the opportunity to tell about times they’ve felt fulfillment in their own lives. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. Please park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street. For information call 419-238-0631 or email [email protected]

Jesse Duplantis and Ted Shuttlesworth to appear at Only Believe Ministries

BOTKINS — Only Believe Ministries in Botkins will have two special services with Rev. Jesse Duplantis on at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and at 10 a.m. Jan. 8. Duplantis is an evangelist who has traveled since 1978 preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. His ministry focus is to “use every available voice to cover the earth with God’s love.” Only Believe Ministries will also host four Miracle Revival Services with Rev. Ted Shuttlesworth at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. nightly, Jan. 9-11. Shuttlesworth began preaching the Gospel in the summer of 1976. Since that time, his weekly telecast, Faith Alive, has grown, and is now seen in over 100 nations of the world. The nursery will be open, and classes will be available for children age 2 through fourth grade on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. The nursery will be open for children 2 and under on Monday and Tuesday. Only Believe Ministries is located just off I-75 at exit 104 in Botkins. For more information, visit obmcc.org or call 937-693-3554.

Annual Sportsmen’s Banquet to be held at Dupont Church of the Brethren

DUPONT — The Dupont Church of the Brethren will hold its Annual Sportsmen’s Banquet at 6 p.m. Jan 14. Steve Scott will be the featured speaker. Scott is the founder and director of On Target Outfitters, a youth mentoring ministry that uses hunting, fishing, archery and riflery as a way to reach young people. Steve is an avid bow hunter and has had the opportunity to hunt whitetail, black bear, antelope and mule deer. He has recorded many of these hunting stories in his book, “Faith Afield,” where he reflects on the lessons he has learned while spending time in God’s great outdoors. The meal includes Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, dessert and drink. Tickets are $5. Call 419-596-4314 for tickets and information.

Vaughnsville church announces holiday service times

VAUGHNSVILLE — Vaughnsville Community Church, state Route 12, is having a combined Christmas Eve candlelight and Christmas service at 9 p.m. Dec. 24. There will be no services Christmas Day.

By Dayton Fandray For The Lima News

Reach Dayton Fandray at [email protected]

