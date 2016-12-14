Battling the blues at Christmas

LIMA — Christmas. To paraphrase Charles Dickens, it can be the best of times; and, yes, it can be the worst of times.

Most of us, of course, focus on the good parts of the Christmas season. It’s a time to celebrate the birth of the Christ Child, to join hands in celebration with friends and family, and who among us does not love figgy pudding?

But for many among us, the season is not so merry. It is a sad reminder of loved ones departed, of opportunities squandered, and the nagging sense that a promise of peace on earth still rings a bit hollow these many centuries after the heavenly host made its appearance in the skies over Bethlehem.

For those who do feel less than festive this holiday season, St. Matthew Lutheran Church will hold a special “Blue Christmas” service at 7 p.m. Dec. 22.

“It’s not a festive service,” said the Rev. Sharon Stonerock, who has been serving as the congregation’s interim pastor since October 2015. “But it’s a way of observing Christmas, respecting those who find it not as joyous as what our culture says it should be.”

The emphasis, she said, will be on contemplation, with more reading, individual prayer, and the singing of quieter hymns than are normally heard during traditional Christmas services.

“We don’t do all the embellishments like we do for a festive Christmas service,” Stonerock explained. “We don’t involve all the music groups that are part of the [usual] Christmas Eve service. We keep it quieter and low key. It’s an opportunity for people to light candles in remembrance of people to be prayed for individually. We do not do communion at this service. People can light their own individual candles if they choose. It’s not a requirement. We don’t have any requirements at all for it.”

Stonerock noted that this will be the second “Blue Christmas” service to be held at St. Matthew, the first having been last year. She got the idea for scheduling this unconventional sort of Christmas celebration from colleagues she met while serving in the Toledo area. And they in turn were inspired by a book titled “Sundays and Seasons,” a worship planning guide put out by the Lutheran denomination.

The book says in part, “In the gathering darkness of December, we anticipate the coming again of the Light of the world. It may only be the hope that marks Advent’s waiting that keeps us looking toward the coming of Christ. It may also be that the blue of the Advent season (which symbolizes hope) is the very remedy we need for what makes us feel “blue” at Christmas.”

Jane Riggs, who serves as music director at St. Matthew, attended the congregation’s first “Blue Christmas” service last year. She liked the fact that it was not a typically Lutheran service, but a service, rather, that could bridge denominations.

“It’s more of everybody participating together to get that feeling of inclusiveness,” she said. “It allows you to acknowledge those feelings that you’re possibly not as happy as you think you should be. I know that when I lost my parents, Christmas was never the same. You feel like, wow, what do I do now? This service gives you a chance to acknowledge those feelings and give a voice to how you’re feeling. Where do you go with that? It allows you to express that in a different kind of way.”

Ann Beilharz, who serves on St. Matthew’s worship and music committee, found last year’s service to be “very uplifting.”

“I am an only child,” she explained, “and my father had brain surgery on New Year’s Eve and was dead a month later. From that point on, Christmas was never quite the same. So this service helps acknowledge the fact that while I enjoy Christmas there’s still the part of me that remembers the Christmas Eve that my dad was in the hospital. I don’t know that you ever totally get over it. [But] you accept that it’s going to be different. And different is okay.”

The winter solstice arrives this year on the morning of Dec. 21. And although the solstice holds no significance in the Christian world, Stonerock noted that it is fitting that the “Blue Christmas” service will be held on one of the longest, darkest nights of the year.

“We acknowledge that it’s okay to not feel joyful the whole Christmas season. Once we’ve acknowledged that, then people can handle the joyful celebration that takes place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

The Rev. Sharon Stonerock lights a candle during last year's Blue Christmas service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Stonerock said the service will focus on contemplation, with more reading, individual prayer, and the singing of quieter hymns than are normally heard during traditional Christmas services.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church serves up a medicine for yuletide melancholy

By Dayton Fandray For The Lima News