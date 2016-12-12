Health Briefs

Physical therapist offers snow shoveling tips

LIMA — Wanda Dean, physical therapist and owner of Northwest Physical Therapy, has provided four tips to help keep local residents healthy and pain-free while shoveling snow this winter.

These tips include:

• Keep loads light — try to limit the amount of snow you shovel to something you can comfortably lift. Be extra cautious with extra wet snow and ice, as this can add weight.

• Use knees to lift — keep your back straight when shoveling snow and use your knees and legs to lift the load. By focusing on keeping your back straight, your soreness and pain will be diminished.

• Try to find a shovel with a shorter handle — a shorter handle will reduce the stress in your back when lifting snow, and will promote lifting with your legs instead of your back.

• Take frequent breaks — snow shoveling can be taxing on the body, even when done correctly. Standing back bends can help reverse the soreness that repetitive bending can place on the back.

Senior Citizens Hall of Fame seeks nominations

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Aging is seeking the public’s help to identify outstanding older neighbors who have made, and continue to make, a lasting difference in their professions, their vocations and their communities, and who serve as role models for other generations.

Individuals and organizations interested in nominating someone for the 2017 Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame may visit aging.ohio.gov/news/halloffame/ for more information and to access the nomination form.

While nominations are accepted year-round, they must be received by Jan. 31 to be considered for induction in 2017.

NCI report: No ‘safe’ level of smoking

COLUMBUS — A new study by the National Cancer Institute found there is no “safe” level of smoking and even low-intensity smokers are at increased risk of earlier death.

The study found that people who consistently smoked an average of less than one cigarette per day over their lifetime had a 64 percent higher risk of earlier death than those who have never smoked.

It also found that people who smoked between one and 10 cigarettes a day had an 87 percent higher risk of earlier death than those who have never smoked.

Many smokers trying to kick their habit may turn to “low-intensity smoking” or e-cigarettes. But are e-cigs as an alternative really any safer than traditional cigarettes?

Doctors at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center don’t know for certain, so they’re using tiny cameras to peer inside the lungs to see what happens when someone uses an e-cig. This method is also helping them collect samples and test for genetic changes in the lungs.

Results will be shared with the FDA to help determine how e-cigs should be regulated.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima