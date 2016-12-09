Upcoming events

Lima Noon Optimist Club selling booth space

LIMA — The Lima Noon Optimist Club is currently selling booth space for the March 10, 11 and 12, 2017 Home, Garden and Business Expo at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

Approximately 5,000 to 7,000 visitors pass through the show to see exhibitors in the remodeling, plumbing, window installation, basement work and many other areas.

Interested vendors may go to www.limaoptimist.com and click on the Home and Garden Show tab for information to reserve a booth online, or for a form that can be downloaded and sent in, or call Charles Eichelberger at 419-234-7903 or email at [email protected]

Proceeds from the show benefit the projects of the Lima Noon Optimist including the Lima Area Youth Orchestra, Safety City, Little League Baseball, Boy and Girl Scouts and others.

Literacy Council announces Scrabble FUNdraiser

LIMA — Grab your partners and play Scrabble as a team for The Literacy Council’s 12th annual Word-building for Literacy fundraiser. The event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the St. Rita’s Auxiliary Conference Center, 718 W. Market St. There will be drawings, prizes and free snacks to all participants.

Teams may consist of two to four players. The entry fee is $60, made payable to Northwest Ohio Literacy Council.This is Scrabble played with all tiles facing up. The first word is given by the emcee and then teams build as many words as they can, trying to get the most points.

Not wanting to play? No worries, as corporate sponsorship options are available. A major sponsor is $1,000; program sponsor, $500 and Round sponsor is $400.

Last year this event raised $8,500 for the Literacy Council.

Visit limaliteracy.net to download registration forms.

Special blood drive for Perry High School student

LIMA — The community is invited to give blood in honor of Cameron Patrick, at a special American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20 at Lima Memorial Health System, 1001 Bellefontaine Ave.

Patrick, 15, is currently battling leukemia and is waiting for a bone marrow transplant. During his treatment he has received many blood and platelet transfusions and will need more as treatment continues.

RAIN coming to Van Wert

VAN WERT — RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles will be coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 6. Tickets are now available at the box office, open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m., or call 419-238-6722. Tickets can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

