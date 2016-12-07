Judge refuses Brad Pitt’s request to seal custody filings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Wednesday rejected Brad Pitt’s request to seal details about custody arrangements in his divorce from Angelina Jolie Pitt.

Los Angeles Superior Court Richard J. Burdge Jr. denied Pitt’s request in a brief written order that states the filing did not meet the requirements for sealing details at this time. Pitt had sought to seal details of his custody dispute with Jolie Pitt at an emergency hearing, but Burdge declined to hear the petition on an expedited basis.

Pitt’s motion came two days after the release of a custody agreement that he and his estranged wife reached in late October. The agreement calls for the actor to have visitation with his children under the guidance of a therapist.

Pitt intends to seek temporary custody orders soon, and his filing states that he wanted those documents sealed to protect the children’s privacy. He was also seeking the sealing of any custody-related filings.

“I am extremely concerned that if court records regarding custody are not sealed, information contained therein will cause irreparable damage to our children’s privacy rights,” Pitt wrote in a sworn declaration filed Wednesday.

Pitt’s attorney Gary Fishbein declined comment after the hearing.

Jolie Pitt filed for divorce in September and currently has primary custody of their six children.

Her attorneys wrote in court filings Wednesday that Pitt’s request was an attempt to shield himself from embarrassing details when he seeks increased visitation with his children, stating that is contrary to a therapist’s recommendation.

“His … request is a thinly veiled attempt to shield himself, rather than the minor children, from public view,” Jolie Pitt’s attorneys wrote.

The divorce filing came days after a disagreement broke out on private flight ferrying the actors and their children from France to Los Angeles. Pitt was accused of being abusive toward his 15-year-old son during the flight, but investigations by child welfare officials and the FBI were closed with no charges being filed against the actor.

After filing for divorce, Jolie Pitt’s attorney said it was done “for the health of the family.”

Custody has been the primary issue in the divorce. Jolie Pitt is seeking sole custody of the children, while Pitt is seeking joint custody. A final agreement will be part of the couple’s divorce judgment when it is entered.

California law favors joint custody, although details about custody arrangements are rarely made public in celebrity divorce cases.

Jolie Pitt’s attorney Laura Wasser said the actress does not oppose sealing details of the pair’s custody arrangements, but Pitt’s attorneys did not consult with them before filing the motion Wednesday.

Pitt and Jolie were married for two years and together for 12 years after becoming close while filming 2005’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Phelps to get special honor from SI at ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) — Although LeBron James is getting Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year award, Michael Phelps’ phenomenal year won’t go unrecognized at an event next week that will celebrate both athletes.

The recently retired swimmer and most decorated Olympian will get a special honor at Monday’s event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I am honored to be a part of this event recognizing some of the world’s greatest athletes, past and present. I look forward to the SI Sportsperson celebration to cap off what has been a truly memorable year for me, and for the sports world at large,” Phelps said Wednesday.

Comedian JB Smoove will host the event.

Others being honored include football legend Jim Brown and basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, recently honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Auction of Shirley Temple items includes childhood tap shoes

DALLAS (AP) — Two pairs of tap shoes belonging to the child movie star Shirley Temple have sold at auction for $20,000.

Heritage Auctions says a diamond ring given to the child who sang and danced her way into moviegoers’ hearts by her father fetched $137,500.

The two-day auction of jewelry, outfits, awards and other keepsakes that ended Tuesday brought in more than $1.6 million for the family of Temple, who was known in private life as Shirley Temple Black. She died in 2014 at age 85.

A diamond broach worn by both Temple and her mother sold for $250,000. A small, red tambourine used by Temple’s mother to teach her rhythm for dancing sold for $2,500.

Russell Crowe won’t be charged over Azealia Banks scuffle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they will not charge Russell Crowe with battery over a scuffle with rapper Azealia Banks in a Beverly Hills hotel room earlier this year.

A charge evaluation worksheet released Wednesday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office states Crowe struggled with Banks and threw her out of his hotel room in October after she picked up a glass and threatened people with it. They rejected filing a battery charge against the actor due to Banks’ actions and her lack of visible injuries.

Banks accused Crowe of grabbing her by the neck, calling her a racial slur and spitting on her during an Oct. 15 gathering at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She acknowledged insulting Crowe before he kicked her out of the room at 3 a.m., the worksheet states.

The filing states a prosecutor determined that a jury would likely “find the physical escort out of the room was justified to prevent the imminent violence threatened by Banks.”

The determination was made after authorities spoke to several witnesses who described Banks as either drunk or high on drugs, and acting aggressively before the confrontation.

An after-hours call to a London representative for Banks was not immediately returned.

