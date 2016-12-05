Common Grounds joins Activate Approved Menu Challenge

We are pleased to announce a new partner in the Activate Approved Menu Challenge. Once again, Bluffton restaurants are stepping up to the challenge and delivering on providing healthy menu options to their community.

The Active Menu Challenge is a way for local restaurants to partner with us and promote the healthier options that are likely already on their everyday menu. Using signage and community wide promotion, customers can easily identify partner restaurants and see what menu options are marked as an “approved” option.

Common Grounds Coffeehouse and Cafe has been a downtown Bluffton staple for many years and a local favorite to many Bluffton residents. We are excited that they have also joined our menu challenge — geared at promoting better-for-you options to customers. Located at 101 S. Main St. in Bluffton, Common Grounds prides itself in delivering quality food in a great atmosphere.

Local owners Phil and Sharon Zimmerly would love for you to check out their cafe next time you are in the Bluffton area and see why the residents of Bluffton love the food, drinks and overall environment offered within their restaurant. When you stop in, be sure to ask for an Activate Approved option such as a fresh smoothie, the Zesty Asian Wrap or the Cranberry Kale Salad to name a few. For more information about hours, menu options and promotions, check out its Facebook page and/or website.

Common Grounds Coffeehouse and Cafe joins a long list of local restaurants that have partnered with us to promote healthy options when eating away from home. For a full list of restaurants and menu options for each, please visit our website, ActivateAllenCounty.com where you will find the Menu Challenge listed under the Healthy Communities tab. Please feel free to call our office at 419-221-5035 for more information or if you have questions.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_AAC_Logo_CMYK_300dpi.jpg