Health Briefs

MHRSB to address opiate epidemic

LIMA — The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board will convene for its first ever Community Action Commission on the Opiate Epidemic in Allen County. The Commission will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the MHRSB office, 529 S. Elizabeth St.

The purpose of the commission is to brief community leaders, hospitals, fire/EMS personnel and law enforcement on the current opiate situation in Allen County, according to a press release.

Topics discussed will include treatment programs in place, efforts to address gaps in service, local readiness to respond to an overdose, prevention efforts in schools and effective prevention strategies.

For more details, call Mike Schoenhofer at 419-222-5120, ext. 25.

Mental Health First Aid courses to be offered

REGION — The Partnership for Violence Free Families will offer Mental Health First Aid courses for adults and youth starting this week.

Similar to First Aid and CPR, Mental Health First Aid is meant to help any person experiencing mental health challenges or crises. Participants completing the sessions will be accredited as Mental Health First Aiders.

Youth courses will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, 529 S. Elizabeth St. in Lima, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 101 Perry St. in Wapakoneta. The adult course will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 29 at the MHRSB.

The cost to register is $20, which can be brought to the class. Register online at mhfa.care.

Nurse recognized at Lima Memorial

LIMA — The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was presented to Brittany Abouaf, a registered nurse at Lima Memorial Health System’s Intensive Care Unit, during a surprise presentation Monday.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize “the super-human efforts nurses perform every day,” a press release stated. Abouaf was nominated by a patient’s family.

The presentation was held with the nurse’s colleagues, associates and the patient’s family who nominated her. Abouaf received a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”

Senior healthcare meeting to occur in Bluffton

BLUFFTON — BG Insurance Group will present a program titled “Preparing for the Next Stage of Life” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bluffton Senior Care Center, 132 N. Main St. The program is the first of a series that will cover senior healthcare options.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

