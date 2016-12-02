Upcoming events

Allen County to host free storm spotter workshop

LIMA — The National Weather Service will be in Lima at 7 p.m. March 8 at the UNOH Event Center to conduct a regional “2017 SKYWARN Storm Spotter Workshop” hosted by the Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Each year storm training attracts roughly 100 attendees from the area and is designed for interested members of the general public, as well as public safety professionals.

The course is free, however advanced registration is encouraged. Interested persons should register online at:

http://allenohspotter2016.eventzilla.net/web/event?eventid=2139085478.

For more information contact the Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The Inn at ONU hosts Wrap it Up Lunch Event

ADA — Enjoy a hearty casserole and petite dessert while The Inn’s elves are busy wrapping up three of your Christmas gifts. Just bring them along and they will be wrapped while lunch is served.

Perfect for guys who need extra wrapping help or plan a special ladies’ lunch date.

The lunch is offered Dec. 10 and 17. Cost is $20 (tax, gratuity and wrapping paper included).

For reservations, please call 419-772-2500 or visit innatonu.com for more information.

Friends of the Symphony hold fundraiser

LIMA — Friends of the Symphony are holding a fundraiser prior to the Symphony’s popular Bells, Brass & Bows concert at 7:30 p.m Dec. 10 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima.

Erin Grim, of Lima, has re-purposed musical instruments into lamps. This is a perfect gift for the music lover. Prices start from $60 to $200. The sale will be held in the lobby prior to the concert.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

