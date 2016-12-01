The Oak Ridge Boys bring family Christmas favorites to town

LIMA — County Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys will be bringing their Christmas Tour Tuesday to Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Although billed as a Christmas tour, The Oak Ridge Boys will be performing a lot of their regular hit songs at this event.

“We come out in the very beginning and for about 45 minutes we do our regular music. People always ask, even though it’s a Christmas show, are we still going to hear ‘Elvira’? The answer to the question is yes, you will,” said Richard Sterban, of The Oak Ridge Boys.

After the initial singing of their popular hits, the show turns to Christmas.

“We do a complete Christmas show, and we cover just about every aspect of Christmas. We cover the romantic side of Christmas and the fun side of Christmas. We have a great Santa Claus that comes out and we have a lot of fun with Santa,” Sterban said. “Santa goes out into the audience and actually interacts with the kids in the audience, which is a cool part of the show.”

The audience will have the chance of getting to know each Oak Ridge Boy on a better level, as they each take a time to reminisce about their Christmas memories during the show.

“We follow the Santa segment with what we call our ‘Rocking Chair’ segment. Four Oak Ridge Boys sit in four Cracker Barrel rocking chairs in front of a fireplace and basically each guy takes a turn talking. We talk about childhood Christmas memories and basically what Christmas means to us individually. It’s become the most popular segment of our show. It gives the audience a chance to know the Oak Ridge Boys just a little bit better,” said Sterban. “We close out the concert with a series of songs that talk about what we believe to be the true meaning of Christmas, and that’s the birth of Jesus Christ.”

The Oak Ridge Boys will be in concert Tuesday in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_oakridge-boys-4.jpg The Oak Ridge Boys will be in concert Tuesday in Lima. Courtesy of The Oak Ridge Boys

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Celebration WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima ADMISSION: $34 to $44 at the box office. Call 419-224-5222.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511