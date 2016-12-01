ONU Holiday Spectacular brings holiday tradition

LIMA — The ONU Holiday Spectacular opens tonight in Lima and continues through the weekend.

This is the 22nd year for ONU’s Holiday Spectacular, and it’s been tweaked almost annually since its inception.

“It does change slightly every year. The numbers that usually always remain are the Toy Soldiers, Nativity and, of course, the Santa Baby number and Frosty the Snowman. So there are traditional numbers,” said Kiersten Osbun-Manley, director. “Essentially it is a fully staged musical review full of familiar traditional Christmas music.”

For many families, attending the ONU Holiday Spectacular has become a family tradition.

“The production just brings a holiday tradition for families everywhere. It brings a lot of smiles and cheers the hearts of so many people and I just think it puts everyone in a festive mood, which in turn promotes a spirit of kindness and generosity. I just think its a true gift to be able to bring it to Lima,” said Osbun-Manley.

The Lima area can thank the Shutt family and Kewpee Hamburgers for bringing the production to the Civic Center.

“We couldn’t bring this production to the Lima Civic Center without the generous support of the Shutt family and Kewpee Hamburgers. The tickets are all $5 and have remained at this price for the past 22 years. This is the Shutt family’s generous gift to the Lima community and surrounding communities. It’s their mission to maintain these ticket prices and keep these ticket prices at an affordable range so that families can bring their children and grandchildren to the theater and experience a wonderful Christmas show,” said Osbun-Manley.

By Merri Hanjora

IF YOU GO WHAT: The ONU Holiday Spectacular WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima ADMISSION: $5. Call 419-224-1552.

