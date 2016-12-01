Sandi Patty to bring Christmas show to Van Wert

VAN WERT — Gospel Music Hall of Famer Sandi Patty will be bringing her Christmas Blessings Tour to Niswonger Performing Arts Center Sunday.

“She opened up the season back when the Niswonger opened so that made it fitting to bring her back this 10th year,” said Tafi Stober, marketing director.

Tickets are still available for this show.

Sandi Patty’s vocal range has led music critics to dub her “The Voice.”

“What makes her unique is the dynamics and the range of what she can sing. Her voice can just rattle the rafters and it’s just super powerful, but yet melodic. When some people sing powerful they lose that beauty of it; every note is beautiful, no matter if it’s soft or powerful with her,” said Stober.

The audience can expect to hear Christmas songs as well as Sandi Patty’s favorites.

“A lot of her Christmas songs are signatures, and then just holiday songs that are people’s favorites as well as some of her signature songs, outside of Christmas songs,” said Stober.

The show is something the entire family would love and leave with the Christmas spirit flowing.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Sandi Patty Christmas Blessings Tour WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday WHERE: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 S, Van Wert ADMISSION: $25 to $45. Call 419-238-6722.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

