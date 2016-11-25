Upcoming events

Dionne Warwick appearing in Lima

LIMA — Dionne Warwick will be appearing live in concert at the Lima Civic Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2017. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at limacivicenter.com. Tickets start at $39 and go up to $89.

Warwick is best known for her signature hits “Walk On By”, “Do You Know The Way to San Jose,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Heartbreaker” and “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Warwick has five Grammy awards, more than 65 hit singles and more than 100 million records sold, making Warwick the second most-charted female singer of all time.

Equestrian Therapy Program holding training session

CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy Program is holding a volunteer orientation and training session from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb/Bowsher Road, Cridersville, OH.

Volunteers are needed to help students with disabilities learn to ride horses. Through this activity, the riders benefit physically, cognitively and emotionally from the movement of the horse and the interactive environment.

If interested in volunteering, contact Sarah Potts at The Equestrian Therapy Program, 419-657-2700 or email [email protected]

For more information about volunteering, visit the website at www.etpfarm.org.

Niswonger bringing country stars to Van Wert

VAN WERT — The Time Jumpers featuring Vince Gill, Kenny Sears, “Ranger Doug” Green and Paul Franklin are coming to Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for this show and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office, Mon.-Fri., Noon to 4 p.m., or by calling 419-238-6722.

Tickets and Niswonger Performing Arts Center gift cards make great Christmas gifts.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.