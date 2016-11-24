LIMA — Harry Connick Jr.’s “The Happy Elf” opens tonight at Encore Theatre.

“Harry Connick Jr. wrote this play in part to introduce kids to jazz, because he felt they weren’t exposed to it. So this is a story that is for all ages, suitable for youngsters on up. It’s jazz, but not what I would call high brow jazz, it’s very catchy,” said Karen Finn, director. “The story centers around Eubie the Happy Elf, who goes to Bluesville to try and get the naughty children to turn nice.”

There are 24 people in the cast ranging in ages from 10 to 69.

The cast includes, Josh Adcock as Eubie; Emma Kyler as Molly who is the lead little girl in Bluesville; Chase Little-Battle plays Hamm and Alexandra Newby plays Gilda who are both Eubie’s friends and join him in going to Bluesville; Josh Good as Norbert, the establishment Elf who is Eubie’s nemesis.

“We have a Santa and he is a wonderful Santa. He is an experienced Santa, Jaired Birks. He was an ONU graduate and he was Santa for two years in their Holiday Spectacular,” said Finn.

The play will entertain and includes a message that won’t be lost on anyone in the crowd.

“It’s an escape from perhaps some of the turmoil we have had in our lives recently. A little bit of message about finding the good in everyone and appearances are not all what they seem,” said Finn.

“The Happy Elf” opens tonight at Encore Theatre. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_encore-November-17-20164.jpg “The Happy Elf” opens tonight at Encore Theatre. Amanda Wilson | The Lima News

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: “The Happy Elf” at Encore Theatre WHEN: 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Dec. 2 and 3; 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 4 WHERE: Encore Theatre, 991 North Shore Drive, Lima ADMISSION: Adults: $17; Seniors: $14; Youth: $12

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511