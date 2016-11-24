30th Annual Bluffton Blaze of Lights kicks off

BLUFFTON — The 30th annual Bluffton Blaze of Lights celebration kicks off the Christmas spirit in Bluffon on Saturday. The lights will continue through Jan. 1.

This is the inaugural year for Gennifer Akroyd, CEO of the Bluffton Chamber.

“This is my first year planning it. I’ve always come and been a part of it with my family. I am very excited to make sure this tradition continues in our 30th year,” said Akroyd.

“We are really excited about the ice carving guy that we’re having this year. He’s interactive, he has little goggles and chisels for kids to be able to chisel blocks of ice. He will be carving a set of angel wings that the kids can stand in front of and pose for photo opportunity for the family,” Akroyd said.

For a complete schedule of events, visiting the Chamber’s website, www.explorebluffton.com.

A boy with missing teeth — there’s a hole cut out of his mouth — is one of dozens of painted plywood figures in the folk art display in Bluffton. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_360_bluffton_blaze_front_teeth.jpg A boy with missing teeth — there’s a hole cut out of his mouth — is one of dozens of painted plywood figures in the folk art display in Bluffton. The Lima News file

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: The 2016 Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Blaze of Lights WHERE: Bluffton’s business district, Main Street WHEN: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday THINGS TO DO 3 to 5 p.m.: Ice sculptor, Paul Ahrens, Main Street 4 p.m.: Food booths open 4 p.m.: Parade line up on Snider Road 5 p.m.: Parade 6 p.m.: Entertainment on Main Street 6:55 p.m.: John George recites Christmas story from Luke 2 7 p.m.: Dennis Morrison turns on the Ream lights 8 p.m.: Holly Follies Variety Show in the Bluffton Middle School cafetorium. Immediately following the parade: *Horse and wagon rides and kiddie train rides. *Meet Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at the Senior Citizens Center *Meet Ronald McDonald in front of the review stand. *Gift of Giving light show on East College Avenue

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511