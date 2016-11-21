Health Briefs

HealthPath Foundation to host workshop

PIQUA — The HealthPath Foundation of Ohio is hosting a Pre-Application Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 for counties in northwestern Ohio to discuss Community Connections funding opportunities for 2017. The workshop will be held at Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center, 308 N. Main St.

During the workshop, attendees will learn more about the Community Connections funding opportunity, including who is eligible and how the application process works. Universal Health Care Action Network Ohio will also provide training on how to develop a community-driven project.

Health and social service care providers, neighborhood clubs or groups, social and civic organizations, youth groups, school groups, 4-H clubs, scout troops, senior centers, faith-based organizations, colleges or universities, school districts, and other organizations are invited to attend the workshop.

Organizations in Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, Shelby and Van Wert counties can register for the workshop by visiting http://bit.ly/2gC2rdO. The deadline to register is Friday.

Logan County selected for drug-free initiative

BELLEFONTAINE — In an effort to address the safety and economic threat of drug abuse in the workplace, Logan County is one of 18 Ohio communities participating in the Working Partners Drug-Free Workforce Community Initiative.

The initiative’s objectives are to increase an employable, drug-free workforce in Ohio, build healthier, more productive and economically sound workplaces, and to create systems to educate employees — who are parents or adults with influence over young people — to prevent drug use among that population now and in the future.

To achieve these objectives, the initiative will be modeled after a program developed by drug-free workplace industry experts, Working Partners and local stakeholders and businesses.

Lupus Foundation to hold education class

LIMA — The Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter, will hold its monthly New Patient Education Class from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lima Public Library, 650 W. Market St.

The class will cover basic information about managing lupus and living well, according to a press release. The class is not limited to newly diagnosed patients, though the press release stated that is its main focus.

Registration is required. To register, contact the foundation toll-free at 888-NO-LUPUS, or visit lupusgreaterohio.org.

