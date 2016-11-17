Three Dog Night hoping to ‘take you away’

LIMA — Three Dog Night will be in concert tonight at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

“What we like to do. When people get there, we don’t preach, we’re not political. We want them to forget about the outside world and just get caught up in music and the moment. For a couple of hours get away and leave with a smile,” said Danny Hutton, founder and lead vocalist with Three Dog Night.

The group has been together almost 49 years and still going as strong as ever.

“My job is to be the curator or the guardian of The Three Dog Night legacy. We haven’t lowered keys, everyone is firing on all cylinders and I’m so proud of the group. At the end of the night everybody is feeling good, the audience and us, that’s what we do,” said Hutton.

The group still takes pleasure in playing and pleasing the crowd.

“If they’re standing up screaming for more, that makes you feel pretty good,” said Hutton.

They have released a new song that they feel the audience will love.

“It’s so weird, and I’m so proud of it. We do a new song now as an encore song. We couldn’t figure out where to put it in the set because the song is very different. We kind of put it in the middle and the reaction was so good, that we said, you know what, if we get an encore, let’s see what happens, and it gets the best response of the night. Every night! To have a brand new song as an encore that gets more response than ‘Joy to the World’ is something,” said Hutton. “People the next day stop us and say oh my God that new song of yours is crazy. I’m very proud of that after all these years to have something new that people really like.”

The band’s goal is for the audience to be pleased.

“For two hours we are going to try to take you away from any problems and leave with a big smile on your face,” said Hutton.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Three Dog Night WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima ADMISSION: $30 to $70 available at the Box Office by calling 419-224-1552

