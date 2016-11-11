Upcoming events

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial breakfast

LIMA — Sigma Mu Omega Chapter presents the 22nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial breakfast at 8 a.m. Jan. 16 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Andre Kimo Stone Guess, president of GuessWorks, Inc. will be the featured speaker.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets for any member of the sorority or from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc., 1302 Oakland Parkway or call 419-224-1767.

Proceeds from the breakfast provide scholarships to area seniors who will be attending college and women who are going back to college to gain skills. In addition, the organization provides continuous support to the Samaritan House and other projects that enhance the Lima community.

For additional information, visit [email protected]

Simon Kenton’s ARC Auction planned

KENTON — The 27th annual ARC Auction will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at Simon Kenton School Gym, 705 N. Ida St. Doors open at noon with cash due the day of the sale. Lunch will be available.

Proceeds support families of children with disabilities and programs at Simon Kenton School.

Auglaize Co. Junior Fair steer weigh-in

WAPAKONETA — 4-H and FFA members wishing to exhibit beef or dairy steers at the 2017 Auglaize County Fair must have their steers in possession by Dec. 17 and participate in the Winter Steer Weigh-In.

The Winter Steer Weigh-In will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. Steers will be accepted on a first come first serve basis. All animals must participate in this weigh-in to be eligible for showing and selling at the 2017 fair. Each exhibitor may weigh in a maximum of three steers.

Steers should be pre-registered by December 10th. Contact Ohio State University Extension, Auglaize County at 419-739-6580 for more information.

Illusionist Jay Owenhouse at Veterans Memorial Civic Center

LIMA — Illusionist Jay Owenhouse will be in Lima for one show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Owenhouse will be performing his “Dare to Believe!” show, which has been voted by audiences and critics alike as one of the top 10 live shows in America.

Tickets are available and can be purchased online at www.limaciviccenter.com or by calling 419-224-1552.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.