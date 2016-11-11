Sharing a powerful poem

I found this poem, by Francis Angermayer, recently in a book of my mother’s. I cry every time I read it.

Since I Met You, I am not Afraid

Look, God, I have never spoken to You,

But now I want to say “How do You do?”

You see, God, they told me You didn’t exist,

And like a fool, I believed all of this.

Last night from a shell hole, I saw Your sky.

I figured right then they had told me a lie.

Had I taken time to see things You made,

I’d have known they weren’t calling a spade a spade.

I wonder, God, if You’d shake my hand

Somehow I feel that You will understand.

Funny I had to come to this hellish place,

Before I had time to see Your face.

Well, I guess there isn’t much more to say,

But I’m sure glad, God, I met you today.

I guess “Zero Hour” will soon be here.

But I’m not afraid, since I know You are here.

The “Signal!” Well, God, I’ll have to go,

I like you lots, this I want You to know.

Look now, this will be a horrible fight,

Who knows, I may come to Your house tonight.

Though I wasn’t friendly to You before,

I wonder, God, if You’d wait at Your door?

Look! I’m crying! Me! Shedding tears!

I wish I had known You these many years.

Well, I have to go now, God, Goodbye!

Strange, since I met You, I’m not afraid to die.