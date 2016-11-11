Sharing a powerful poem

I found this poem, by Francis Angermayer, recently in a book of my mother’s. I cry every time I read it.
Since I Met You, I am not Afraid
Look, God, I have never spoken to You,
But now I want to say “How do You do?”
You see, God, they told me You didn’t exist,
And like a fool, I believed all of this.
Last night from a shell hole, I saw Your sky.
I figured right then they had told me a lie.
Had I taken time to see things You made,
I’d have known they weren’t calling a spade a spade.
I wonder, God, if You’d shake my hand
Somehow I feel that You will understand.
Funny I had to come to this hellish place,
Before I had time to see Your face.
Well, I guess there isn’t much more to say,
But I’m sure glad, God, I met you today.
I guess “Zero Hour” will soon be here.
But I’m not afraid, since I know You are here.
The “Signal!” Well, God, I’ll have to go,
I like you lots, this I want You to know.
Look now, this will be a horrible fight,
Who knows, I may come to Your house tonight.
Though I wasn’t friendly to You before,
I wonder, God, if You’d wait at Your door?
Look! I’m crying! Me! Shedding tears!
I wish I had known You these many years.
Well, I have to go now, God, Goodbye!
Strange, since I met You, I’m not afraid to die.