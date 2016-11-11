A loved one’s legacy

My hero is my husband, John Stringfield. John proudly served his country for over 30 years. He started out in the Tennessee National Guard at the age of 17 in 1953. From there, he went on to serve a term in the Air Force, then decided to join the Army. His first 12 years in the Army were active duty.

We met in 1965 when John returned to civilian life. We were married July 16, 1966, in Oakdale, Tennessee. We moved to Lima soon afterward in search of work. After nearly 10 years in Lima, John decided he wanted to continue serving his country and joined the Army Reserves. He served in the Reserves for 20 years before retiring in 1994.

John was a true patriot and a Christian man. He attended church regularly, where he would often request prayer for the country that he so loved. He was also a called man of God. He was ordained to preach the Gospel while attending Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church. He was an amazing father to his five children and a wonderful husband. I truly believe that all his years of service to God and his country are what built his admirable character.

Our family loved hearing John and his brothers, Ervin and Allen, and our son, Russ, who had served in the Reserves alongside John, talk about their experiences in the military. They had been all over the world and had many fascinating stories to tell. One of John’s favorite accounts involved his time in Honduras with Russ.

God called John home Feb. 22, 2016. A devoted soldier has received his reward. His legacy is one that I and his five children, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren are very proud of.