Veteran still gives of himself

Philip S. Meeks is 96 years old.

Philip S. Meeks, of Lima, served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He is an advocate for active military and veterans. He was an integral part of establishing a Naval Reserve Center in Lima in 1948 and is a lifetime member and past commander of American Legion Post 133 and VFW Post 1275. He is the founding member of AMVETS Post 1 and a member of the Allen County Veterans Council. Phil has been part of the honor guard for hundreds of funerals. Phil has been a volunteer special deputy in Allen County for 74 years, making him the longest continuously serving volunteer deputy in Ohio. He has been a Boy Scout leader for many years. He is active in the Masons and Shriners, helping to raise money on behalf of Shriners hospitals and also participates in the Relay for Life and Heart Association activities, helping at fundraising events. Phil has given thousands of hours of his time to help others, especially veterans.

Meeks http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Meeks2.jpg Meeks