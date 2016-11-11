A family affair

Sylvia Jones is mother to Crystal Kirkman and Temple Jones, and grandmother to Janelle Brookins.

What Crystal Kirkman, Temple Jones and Janelle Grayson Brookins have in common is that Crystal and Temple are sisters, and Janelle is Crystal’s daughter. In addition to their kinship is the dedication and determination these girls have shown in serving their country.

Crystal Kirkman was the first child in the Jones family to enter into the service. She graduated from Lima Senior High School and in 1980 she joined the Air Force. She was trained as a Cryptologic Linguist and also an Intelligence Specialist. Among many other things, she was assigned for two tours in Korea. After serving eight years in the Air Force she came back home to Lima in 1988.

Temple Jones was the next to enter into the military. She graduated from Elida High School and in March 1996 joined the Army. While serving her country she was selected to join the Honor Guard and the Color Guard and while stationed in Germany she was deployed to Kosovo on a peace keeping mission in 1997 and in 2000 was deployed to Afghanistan. After serving eight years she also returned back home in 2004.

Janelle Grayson Brookins is Crystal’s daughter. She also graduated from Elida High School and shortly after in January joined the Air Force. She said that one of the reasons she joined was to follow in her mom’s and aunt’s footsteps. While in the Air Force, Janelle was a medic and after completing four years in the service VA hospital where she can continue to help serve veterans.

