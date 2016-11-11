ARABIAN GULF (Aug. 10, 2016) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Samantha Harrod, from Bluffton, calibrates digital testing equipment in the calibration shop of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its Carrier Strike Group are deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

