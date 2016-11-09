Religion briefs

Rousculp Church to hold holiday bazaar

LIMA — The Ladies Aid group at Rousculp Church, 890 Amherst Road, will hold a Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The menu both days will include hot dogs, coney dogs, shredded chicken and sloppy joes. Homemade chicken noodle and vegetable beef soup will also be available, along with cheesecake and brownies for dessert. All orders will be available for carry out. For information and carryout orders, call 419-221-2177.

Holiday dinner theater to highlight Christmas season

DUPONT — A production of “In Bethlehem Inn” will be presented at the Dupont Church of the Brethren, state Route 634, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Staged in the style of a dinner theater, a meal consisting of salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, salad and pie will be served. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children 3-10 years, children 2 years and under free. Make reservations at 419-596-4314 by Nov. 25.

Barbecue dinners to be served at Providence Missionary Baptist Church

LIMA — The Men of Providence Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a BBQ Rib & BBQ Chicken Dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Your choice of ribs or chicken, served with baked beans, cole slaw and bread. A donation of $10 will be collected. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the Annual Men’s Day Program. The church is located at 125 S. McDonel St., Lima.

Fall Harvest Concert slated for New Knoxville

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International will present a Fall Harvest Concert on at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Victor Paul Wierwille Prevailing Word Auditorium, located on East Shelby Road just south of Wierwille Road. The concert will feature music and family entertainment for all ages. Performers include The Prevailing Word Chorus Choir, Way Productions — the ministry’s professional troupe of music, dance, and drama performers — and other Way International Staff. The public is invited to attend this celebration. Tickets are not necessary. Admission to the concert is free of charge.

Sew-a-thon scheduled for St. Lawrence Hall in Rhine

RHINE — Area seamstresses are invited to bring their sewing machines and participate in a Pillowcase Dress Sew-a-thon, to be held at 8 a.m. Nov. 12 at St. Lawrence Hall in Rhine (east of Botkins, on Botkins Road). Participants will enjoy a morning of making simple dresses and shorts to send abroad with Christian missionaries and travelers to children who may never have received new clothing before. Those who can’t sew are still welcome to cut out fabric and help in other ways. Lunch will be provided to participants. The event is sponsored by the Petersburg Parishes of Botkins Immaculate Conception, Fryburg St. John, Wapakoneta St. Joseph, and Rhine St. Lawrence churches. Those attending are also welcome to bring buttons, ribbon, any notions that might be used to “trim” the clothing. For more information call Rachel Barber at 419-738-4924 or Patty Mack at 937-693-3163.

Senior adult lunch to be held at Pandora UMC

PANDORA — Pandora United Methodist Church has announced that it will hold a fellowship lunch for all senior adults at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. The event will be held at the Lunch Box Restaurant, 200 E Main St. All are welcome. Everyone will pay for their own meal and order from the menu. For information, call 419-384-3905 or email [email protected]

Food boxes available for needy families in Pandora-Gilboa area

PANDORA — Churches in the Pandora/Gilboa area are offering food boxes for households in the Pandora-Gilboa school district that find themselves in need. The boxes are designed to provide nine meals (three breakfasts, three lunches and three dinners) for a family of four. In order to receive a food box, call Grace Mennonite Church at 419-384-3038 by Nov. 15. Boxes will be available for pickup at 11 a.m. Nov 26 at Grace Mennonite Church, 502 E. Main St.

St John’s UMC to hold fellowship meal

COLUMBUS GROVE — St. John’s United Methodist Church, 205 N. High St., will hold a Christian Fellowship Meal from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16. This month’s meal will consist of ham loaf, scalloped potatoes, salads and desserts.

Schedule set for Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-off

LIMA — The public is invited to participate in the 2016 Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week. The northwest Ohio shoebox collection site in Lima is WTLW TV-44, 1844 Baty Road. Shoeboxes are collected the following days and times, the week of Nov. 14-20: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Bring boxes to the main entrance, adjacent to the parking lot. For more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit www.wtlw.com/occ.

By Dayton Fandray For The Lima News

Reach Dayton Fandray at [email protected]

