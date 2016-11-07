Application period closes for Activated Business Challenge

The application period for the first round of the Activated Business Challenge has come to a close, and we are excited to report the success of this program.

The Activated Business Challenge is a way for workplaces in Allen County to compete against each other and challenge themselves to improve their wellness policies and support the health of their employees the best they can. Applications included information about workplace practices and policies in nutrition, physical activity, stress management, tobacco control, mental health, chronic disease prevention, breastfeeding support and weight management, among others.

Workplaces are able to achieve Gold, Silver or Bronze level recognition. The Activated Business Challenge was launched in partnership with the Partnerships to Improve Community Health Grant, the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and the Allen County Workplace Wellness Committee.

When the Oct. 31 deadline passed, more than 15 Allen County workplaces had signed up and applied to be a part of the challenge. Along with simply signing up, workplaces dedicated themselves to improve procedures and policies to make wellness a higher priority in their business model. After submitting an application to the program, businesses worked with the Partnership to Improve Community Health grant staff to develop plans and implement changes. Some policy changes included a tobacco-free campus, breastfeeding support policies and healthy meeting and vending policies. Other wellness improvements noted included the formation of a worksite wellness committee, walking and/or biggest loser challenges within workplaces, regular health education sessions, etc.

In January 2017, workplaces that have joined the Activated Business Challenge will be recognized for their efforts. At this time, Gold, Silver and Bronze level workplace window clings and plaques will be provided to eligible workplaces. Starting in the spring, a second round of applications will be open — so if you or your workplace missed the fun of the Activated Business Challenge this time around, get ready to submit your application in spring. We look forward to assisting and celebrating as more workplaces in Allen County take steps to make our county a healthier place to live and work.

