Upcoming events

Kids ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ coming to Van Wert

VAN WERT — Niswonger Performing Arts Center, located at 10700 state Route 118 South in Van Wert brings “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” to Van Wert for two shows, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

The show is produced by The Fred Rogers Co., of “Mister Rogers” fame, and is aired daily on PBS Kids.

Daniel takes the audience on an interactive musical adventure as he and his friends explore the much-loved neighborhood of Make-Believe.

Tickets are now available from $15 to $35, and can be purchased online at www.npacvw.org or through the box office at 419-238-6722.

Celtic and Ireland singing groups coming to Lima

LIMA — Veterans Memorial Civic Center brings Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas and Irish group Rend Collective to Lima.

Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Civic Center. This group brings a re-creation of a night before Christmas in the West of Ireland tradition from the 1940s. Fiddles, uilleann pipes, flutes, whistles, bodhrans will be used to transform the audience to a wholesome, cultural family atmosphere.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $10, and can be purchased online at www.limaciviccenter.com or by calling 419-224-1552.

The Rend Collective group comes for a small coastal town of Bangor in Northern Ireland. The group is described at being a Christian experimental folk rock worship band.

Ticket prices start at $30 and are now on sale by going online at www.limaciviccenter.com or by calling 419-224-1552.

43rd annual Williamsburg Dinners planned

FORT LORAMIE — The Wilderness Trail Museum, 37 N. Main St., will be the setting for Williamsburg Christmas Dinners. The dinners will be Dec. 1 to 4. Last year more than 400 dinners were served during the event.

The museum will be transformed from an 1853 boardinghouse/hotel to a wonderland of Christmas trees, decorations and lights. A liveried doorman will welcome guests at the door and costumed waiters and waitresses will serve the dinners.

Dinner begins at 7:15 p.m. with roast turkey with giblet gravy as the main entree, a variety of vegetables, relishes and dessert to follow. Cost is a $30. Entertainment is by the New Renaissance Singers of Piqua and begins at 6:30 p.m.

Reservations are now being accepted by calling Dorothy Quinlin at 937-295-2659 or by sending payment to the Fort Loramie Historical Association, P.O. Box 276, Fort Loramie, OH 45845 and stating the evening you would like to attend. Friday night is already filled. The museum is handicapped accessible.

Elida schools seeing distinguished alumni nominations

ELIDA — Elida schools are accepting nominations of graduates from Elida or Gomer High School for the Distinguished Elida Alumnus Award. This award honors a graduate who is a successful adult in his or her career. Nomination forms are available at Elida High School, 401 E. North St., or at www.home.elidak12.oh.us. The deadline to submit nominations is Dec. 15. For more information contact Elida High School Principal Darren Sharp at 419-331-4115 or [email protected]

