WAR Wrestling event Saturday night

LIMA — WAR Wrestling’s “November Reign” is Saturday night at the UAW Hall .

“We normally, average probably 500 to 600 every single show we do. Pretty much every seat at the UAW Hall is filled. This will be our 14th year promoting shows. We’ve promoted over 300 shows in the Lima area since 2003,” said Tom Williams, promoter. “Lima has a rich history, as Al Snow was born and raised here. This will be a good solid night of entertainment.”

The main event of “November Reign,” will feature Jake Something, who is the current WAR Wrestling Champion and he will be going against Orlando Christopher. Respect champion Bulletproof Brandon Edwards will be taking on Dark Star Matt Taylor and there is a woman’s match too, Thunderkitty taking on Hardcore Heather Owens.

“We have an intermission where the fans can get autographs and pictures and all that sort of thing,” said Williams.

There will be eight matches total for the night, and the show will last approximately two and a half hours. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for VIP (first, second or third row seating) general admission is at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: WAR Wrestling WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday WHERE: UAW Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima ADMISSION: VIP tickets $12 or four for $40; general admission: $10 or four for $35. If purchased at the door the night of the event: VIP $16 and general admission: $14 Purchase tickets at Groamy’s CD’s & Tapes, 1206 W. Robb Ave., Lima or A&S Vapors, 1209 Allentown Road, Lima or buy online at: www.warwrestling.com.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

