Sunset Junkies celebrating 10 years

LIMA — Local band Sunset Junkies is celebrating 10 years of rock togetherness Saturday night.

“We are definitely up there in terms of longevity, but we’re also one of, if not maybe the only one of Lima’s longest running group that actually writes and plays their own music,” said Joe Swora, band spokesperson.

“It’s getting harder and harder to find places who will book bands that play original music in Lima. Mulligan’s has always been very supportive of us and is our unofficial home base. We are definitely appreciative of them,” said Swora.

Saturday’s performance is a celebration for the band.

“Fans can expect to hear new music. There are eight songs on the new album and we are going to play all eight of them at some point on Saturday evening. The event is designed to be a fun celebration. We have Addison Brayton who goes by the name of Addii opening for us at 8 p.m. We go on at 9 p.m. then,” said Swora. “Ideally what we are doing for our part of the show, we are doing some songs back to the first album up through a new song that we just wrote, that’s not even on the new album. So we are going to take people on a journey so they can hear how our music has evolved.”

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: 10th anniversary celebration of Sunset Junkies WHEN: 9 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Mulligan’s, 134 W. High St., Lima ADMISSION: Free Sunset Junkies will be performing an acoustic matinee performance at 4 p.m. Saturday at Groamy’s CD and Tapes, 1206 W. Robb Ave., Lima. Jakob Burkholder will open for the band at 3 p.m.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

