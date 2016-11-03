LSO brings strings concert to Civic Center

LIMA — There are plenty of things in the “unusual” category about the Lima Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert.

“This is special, notable because it is on Friday evening, not Saturday,” said Sara Chongson, marketing coordinator/ticket coordinator for Lima Symphony Orchestra.

“Strings Attached” is unique in that only the strings of the orchestra will be performing.

“We are not going to be seeing the brass or the percussion. It’s going to be a very specialized evening. It’s not something we do very often,” said Chongson. “Listening to a string quartet is always lovely, but an orchestra entirely comprised of strings will be absolutely breath taking.”

“We are doing three pieces, Tchaikovsky’s ‘Serenade for Strings,’ which he wrote as an homage to Mozart. Grieg’s ‘Holberg Suite’ and ‘Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis’ by Ralph Vaughan Williams. The Tchaikovsky is probably the most well known of the pieces that are being performed,” said Chongson.

With a large portion of the orchestra missing, concert goers will get an idea of what the string section lends to the orchestra during a regular performance.

“It’s amazing really that you can see the colors of the orchestra strings and what they can do because you’re missing all these other instruments, but yet you still have these unique sounds. So you can really see the versatility that the strings bring,” said Chongson. “I think the audience will really appreciate this concert.”

The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s strings will be performing in a concert tonight. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Strings-attached-4-1.jpg The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s strings will be performing in a concert tonight.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Lima Symphony Orchestra’s “Strings Attached” WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, downtown Lima ADMISSION: Adult tickets: $25 to $30; Students $10 to $15. Call the Symphony office at 419-222-5701.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511