“Inferno” – PG-13

The Story

“What in God’s name has Zobrist got us into?” says CEO Harry Sims (Irrfan Khan). His private security company specializes in providing clients what Sims calls “creative reality.” “Eliminate Langdon!” he orders one of his operatives. Langdon is Tom Hanks, Harvard symbologist, who’s following Zobrist’s arcane clues in this action/mystery/thriller.

Can Langdon untangle Zobrist’s horrific plot? Can you keep all the players and plot lines sorted out? Who’s on whose side in this complex narrative?

The Actors

Tom Hanks returns as brainy action hero Robert Langdon, whom he played in “The DaVinci Code” (2006) and “Angels and Demons” (2009). Here, he finds himself in a Florence hospital, attended by plucky Dr. Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones). Langdon can’t remember leaving Cambridge or suffering severe head trauma, the apparent cause of his amnesia. Before anything is straightened out, he’s targeted by an assassin and, with Dr. Brooks, escapes the hospital, beginning a series of flights taking the two of them from Florence to Venice to Istanbul. In pursuit is Christoph Bouchard, well played by Omar Sy, an agent of the World Health Organization. He’s tracking a genetically mutated virus, capable of killing half the world’s population, and he believes Langdon knows where to find it. Also pursuing Langdon and Brooks is Sim’s agent Vayentha (Ana Ularu), charged with “eliminating” Langdon.

Others in the large cast include Ben Foster as Bertrand Zobrist, whose plans to release the deadly virus are what Langdon and Brooks hope to discover. Langdon’s museum curator friend, Marta Alverez, and closer friend, Elizabeth Sinskey, director-general of WHO, with whom Langdon has some history, are nicely underplayed by Ida Darvish and Sidse Babett Knudsen.

Other Comments

“Inferno,” like its two predecessors, is a mystery/thriller, full of high culture references and clues; Dante and Botticelli top the list. Luckily, Langdon’s partner, prodigious Dr. Brooks, knows medieval Italian literature and art, so, between them, they decipher Zobrist’s clues, no problem. But the many characters who pursue Langdon and Brooks are a problem. By my count, there are six or more, all with varying motivations. Director Ron Howard keeps things moving quickly. David Koepp’s script (based on Dan Brown’s novel) explains things slowly. Amnesia explains Langdon’s confusion; I read the book but was still muddled by the film.

Rated PG-13 for action, violence, disturbing images, language, themes, and sensuality, “Inferno” runs 121 minutes. Readers of Brown’s book will notice some plot changes.

Final Words

If “Inferno’s” virus escapes,

Half the world’s billions will die;

Can Hanks untangle the plot?

Who’s chasing whom — and why?