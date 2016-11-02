Uncovering the cover-up

If there was any doubt in the minds of Americans and the church that this nation and the church is in deep trouble, these elections have been able to remove all doubt.

This has been the worst election in history, the worst election of all time. However, this is also a time when the truth must come forth — and believe it or not, most of the blame must be upon the church.

In Genesis 1, we were commanded by God to subdue the earth. This is something the church has not done to date. That means to take over the earth with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

There is no doubt that the condition of this earth and the church belongs to the Christian church. God has given us the power and the authority to do all of that, yet it has not been done. There is one body of Christ, yes, but the various parts of the body are dislocated, broken and sick with little to no unity. That will never work. We have churches on every corner but I ask you, where is the power and authority to subdue?

We know that judgement is upon this nation because of all of the evil things we have allowed such as same-sex marriages, abortion and the list goes on. The judgment will continue and get progressively worse until this nation turns back to the God of our forefathers, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Everything that has happened, we have allowed to happen because of lack of power, authority and relationship with the Lord.

It is the religious people in the church who have held back the glory of the Lord. The religious people are those in the church that profess they know God and do not, the people who can quote the word but cannot live the word. We have churches that have a form of godliness yet deny the power. We have churches that are full of people who do not know God, people without power and authority. These people think their works will save them.

We cannot walk in victory, in overcoming power, without having an intimate, personal relationship with the Lord. That is where the power comes from — righteous living, holy living, living a dedicated life for the Lord.

One thing I know for sure, this is one of the greatest battles the church will ever fight. It is not a battle in the natural. This battle will be fought in the realm of the spirit. We will be victorious when we decide to come together — regardless of race, color, creed or denomination — and receive battle strategies from the Lord, put our face to the wall, turn over our plates and fast and pray.

In 2 Chronicles 7:14-15, we learn much: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land.”

This is the solution.

