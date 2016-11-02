Religion briefs

World Day of Prayer event to be celebrated

LIMA — The Baptist Women’s World Day of Prayer event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at 11th Street Missionary Baptist Church, 108 E. 11th St. The theme is “Arise & Shine.”

Election Day lunch, dinner planned

BLUFFTON — An Election Day lunch and dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bluffton First United Methodist church, 116 Church St. Meals will be served in the fellowship hall in the basement. Lunch items are priced individually and will include soups, sandwiches, salads, desserts and beverages. Dinner is priced per meal, $8 for adults, $4 for ages 5 to 10 and free for ages 4 and younger. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, roll, dessert and beverage. Carry out is available for both meals. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bluffton Food Pantry.

Church Women United set Community Day celebration

LIMA — Church Women United’s 2016 World Community Day will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Shawnee Community Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road. Themed “Sharing Gifts at the Table,” the event will focus on the study of peace and embracing differences. A salad luncheon will be served. For details, call Marcia Rummel at 419-230-8313.

Election Day communion to be held at Mennonite churches

LIMA — Lima and Salem Mennonite churches will host a joint communion service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lima Mennonite Church, 1318 N. Main St. The service is in conjunction with other services around the country set on Election Day to focus Christians on placing their trust in Jesus instead of the outcome of the election.

Lifetree Cafe program topic announced

VAN WERT — “Choosing Resilience” will be screened from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at Lifetree Cafe, The Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. Park behind the courthouse and enter on Court Street. The video will feature Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, who lost both his arms and legs as a result of an IED explosion in Afghanistan. For details, contact First United Methodist Church at 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

Bluffton University Spiritual Life Week to be held

BLUFFTON — The public is invited to these Spiritual Life Week events held on campus:

Sunday: Kick-off worship service, 8:30 a.m., Yoder Recital Hall.

Monday: Lecture by Todd Wynward, farmer, wilderness educator and Mennonite minister, “Can a Changed Life Really Change the World?,” 6:30 p.m., Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall.

Tuesday: Lecture by Wynward, “Rewilding the Way: Break Free to Follow an Untamed God,” 11 a.m., Yoder Recital Hall.

Nov. 10: Chapel service led by Wynward, 11 a.m., Yoder Recital Hall.

Nov. 11: Coffeehouse Live with Jason Ropp, singer/songwriter, 9 p.m., Bob’s Place, Marbeck Center.

Nov. 12: Retreat, “How is Creation Calling You?,” 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nature Preserve. Cost is $25, which includes lunch. To register, contact [email protected] or 419-358-3219.

SS. Peter & Paul Church to hold fall festival

OTTAWA — SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church will hold a fall festival Sunday. Chicken and roast beef dinners will be served family style from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school cafeteria, 307 N. Locust St. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Carryouts are available. There will also be a country store, games and raffles.

Band with religious, political bent to perform

BLUFFTON — Sour Cherry Pie will be in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the third floor of 154 N. Main St., as part of the Bluffton Town Hall Concert Series. Phil Hart started writing folk songs in the early 1970s. Donations will benefit the Dare to Dream scholarship at Bluffton University, a fund for undocumented immigrant children who are ineligible for federal aid.

Reach The Lima News at [email protected]

