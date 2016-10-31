Health Briefs

Goodwill, AAA3 to hold caregivers workshop

LIMA — The Goodwill Easter Seals Adult Day Services program in Lima will host Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a free workshop presented by the Area Agency on Aging 3.

The workshop will provide information designed to support the family caregiver and improve his or her well-being, according to a press release. The class does not teach hands-on care or focus on disease and other conditions.

Classes will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 6 at the Lima ADS office, located at 105 Cam Court.

To register or for more details, call 419-221-1795 or 419-222-7723.

JTDMH receives grant to fight drug abuse

ST. MARYS — Joint Township District Memorial Hospital has been awarded a $5,000 grant from the Ar-Hale Family Foundation to support drug prevention education efforts in Auglaize County.

Recommendations for use of this fund may be submitted to the JTD Hospital Foundation and will be reviewed by the sheriffs of Auglaize and Mercer counties, a medical provider, and mental health representatives from the two counties.

This coordinated effort will focus on preventing underage drinking, prescription medication misuse across the lifespan and reducing the use of illegal substances with a special focus on opioids among young adults 18 to 25 years of age.

To be a part of this effort or to make a donation, contact Linda Haines at 419-394-3387, ext. 3574.

Flu season arrives in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Flu season has officially begun in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months old and older get the flu vaccine to protect against seasonal flu viruses. In Ohio, flu season begins in October and runs through spring, with cases typically spiking between December and February.

Flu vaccination is available at most healthcare providers’ offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies, and there is an ample supply across Ohio at this time, according to the ODH.

More details about influenza and flu activity in Ohio is available at odh.ohio.gov.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

