Upcoming events

Quarterpalooza quarter auction planned

CRIDERSVILLE — “Quarterpalooza” is a fundraiser for the Cridersville Historical Society. It will begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Cridersville Fire Department. Tickets are used instead of quarters. The tickets give you multiple chances to win a specific item. Entry fee is only $5. Vendors so far are Longaberger, 31, Celebrating Home, Vera Bradley with more coming in. There will also be OSU items, holiday items, baked goods, and much more. Doors open at 6 p.m. to view items and get your seats with the auction beginning at 7 p.m. Pizza, popcorn, soda and water will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Cridersville Historical Society.

St. John’s taking reservations for hall of fame

DELPHOS — The Delphos St. John’s Hall of Fame Committee is taking reservations for the induction ceremony for this year’s Class of 2016 Hall of Fame Inductees. The induction ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 27 starting with a Mass at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. A 1 p.m. brunch will be held after the Mass in the All Saints Building at St. John’s School, followed by the induction ceremony.

Reservations are required to attend the brunch. Reservations can be mailed to Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 112, Delphos, OH 45833. Include name, number attending and contact information. You can also contact Bob Ebbeskotte at [email protected] or call 419-692-0752. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 19.

PaintINN to be held at The Inn at ONU

ADA — PaintINN will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at The Inn at ONU, 401 W. College Ave. Reservations are required. Cost is $38 per person, plus tax/gratuity.

Work under the guidance of a trained professional while you create a beautiful canvas while enjoying delicious food and drink. All supplies, food and a beverage are included. To plan accordingly, some PaintINN projects can take three or more hours.

4 Paws for Veterans coming to Mercer County

CELINA — Santa’s Christmas Shoppe is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Mercer County Fairgrounds, 1001 W. Market St. Fifty crafters and vendors will be on hand in the junior fair building.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

