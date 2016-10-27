Diamond Rio to bring energy-filled show to Van Wert

VAN WERT — Six-time Vocal Group of the Year Diamond Rio comes to Niswonger Performing Arts Center Saturday.

The singing group, formed in 1984, started out in the Christian music genre.

“They started out in Christian music, but crossed over to country where they’ve had their biggest following,” said Tafi Stober, marketing director at Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The group brings more than music to the stage for the audience.

“What they’ll find is they are going to get a lively stage show with music that they’ve kind of grown up with. It’s a positive, good feeling kind of music that transports you away from troubled times. The music is good, but it’s also going to be an energetic, high energy show as well,” said Stober. “Their songs tell a story too. It’s really good, touching music about life. Their songs tell a story about life and I think that’s why people relate to it so much. The joys of life, the hurts of life, the loves of life, it’s got it all.”

Tickets are still available but are going fast.

“There is definitely an urgency to get tickets because they may not be available at the door,” said Stober.

Diamond Rio will be in concert Saturday night in Van Wert.

By Merri Hanjora

IF YOU GO WHAT: Diamond Rio WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 state Route 118 S, Van Wert ADMISSION: $25 to $45. Call the box office at 419-238-6722.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

