Stroud bringing passion to Ohio Northern University

ADA — “Survivorman” Les Stroud will be in concert Saturday at ONU with his Mother Earth Tour.

Stroud is best known for his “Survivorman” television series shown on the Discovery Channel, but he is also an accomplished musician. Stroud will be combining his “Survivorman” skills, his music, and his love for mother nature with his performance Saturday night.

“I have been a musician/performer since I’ve been 14,” said Stroud. “The reality is that the music and the music I’ve been writing for years, including the music from my own TV show, has been a deep passion in my life.”

Combining his television show with his music comes naturally to Stroud.

“Everything that I have ever done, especially and including ‘Survivorman,’ is about reconnecting people to nature and celebrating nature and the earth,” said Stroud. “And I don’t pull any punches. Sometimes the music is a call to action, it’s heavy, sometimes its a celebration of beauty.”

Stroud compares his Mother Earth Tour to John Denver.

“This is more like what John Denver was doing when he was doing his Wildlife Series. The whole show was dedicated to celebrating nature,” said Stroud.

Stroud strives to bring a positive influence to people’s lives.

“I don’t want to be involved in anything artistically that doesn’t somehow have at its core the motivation of inspiring and creating a positive influence in peoples lives. I entertain and I love being a ham, but I never do it just to entertain,” said Stroud.

Les Stroud will bring his music to Ada Saturday night. Courtesy of Freed Center for the Arts

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: “Survivorman” Les Stroud WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Freed Center for the Arts at ONU, 525 S. Main St., Ada ADMISSION: $10 Students/Children; $15 Seniors; $20 Faculty/Staff and $25 Adults. Call the box office at 419-772-1900.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

