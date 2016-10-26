Religion briefs

Interfaith Fellowship of Lima seeks members

LIMA — The Interfaith Fellowship of Lima meets monthly for group activities that allow members to become familiar with other religions. Currently, the group includes members that represent Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, and Unitarian-Universalism. Members include Mayor Berger and Police Chief Martin. The fellowship was formed by Maha Zehery this year. Members of other religious faith groups are invited to join. For details, call 419-999-6242 or 419-230-6442.

An evening of hymns and songs at the Riley Creek UMC

OTTAWA — The Riley Creek United Methodist Church will host an evening of hymns and songs at 3 p.m. Sunday. A special feature will be the work of HIS Blank Canvas. HIS Blank Canvas is a ministry that began out of a desire to incorporate art into a worship setting. Two artists work side by side, transforming a large blank canvas into an art masterpiece. The eight foot by eight foot canvas will come to life during the time of singing and sharing. The church is located southeast of Ottawa and northwest of Pandora at the intersection of Roads M and 7-L (7102 County Road M, Ottawa OH 45875), across from Putnam Stone Co. Call 419-384-3905 for information.

Thanksgiving Community Meal to be served in Elida

ELIDA — The Immanuel Church will hold a Thanksgiving Community Meal at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13, at 699 Sunnydale Ave.

Luncheon for seniors will be served at Westside UMC

LIMA — A senior luncheon featuring LaShae Torres from Coleman Behavioral Services will be served at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Westside United Methodist Church, 604 Gloria Drive. Torres will speak on the effects of the current heroin epidemic and the steps we can take to help curb it. Bring a covered dish to share and table service. For information, call 419-223-2881.

Bishop calls for prayer, fasting in Diocese of Toledo

TOLEDO — Looking to the election, Bishop Daniel E. Thomas has called everyone in the Diocese of Toledo to a day of prayer and fasting Nov. 7. Prayer may take the form of attendance at Holy Mass or praying the Rosary, Stations of the Cross, Chaplet of Divine Mercy or some other Catholic devotion. Fasting may take the form of not eating or snacking during the day until suppertime, or some other form of fast in accord with a person’s age or physical condition. The faithful of the diocese are invited to a Mass for the Nation celebrated by Bishop Thomas at 12:05 p.m. that day at St. Francis de Sales Chapel (501 Cherry St., Toledo). The Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. before Mass, and a Holy Hour will follow the Mass with Eucharistic Exposition, Adoration and Benediction.

Annual Veterans’ Banquet to be held in Pandora

PANDORA — The Pandora United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Veterans’ Banquet Nov. 15. All veterans who reside in the Pandora Gilboa schools are invited to be guests for this annual event. To make a reservation or to add your name to the area veteran list for upcoming years contact the church office at 419-384-3905 or [email protected] The dinner will be catered by Ted Sigler and the sponsors are Sprunger Insurance and The First National Bank.

Election Day Dinner will be served in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE — The Annual Election Day Dinner will be served 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at New Hampshire Community Church, 114 E. Market St. Join your neighbors for a turkey dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and beverage included. Carryout is available. Call ahead: 419-568-6535. Freewill donation accepted.

Comedian John Branyan to perform at Only Believe Ministries

BOTKINS — Only Believe Ministries will present comedian John Branyan at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Branyan is known for his “Shakespeare” version of “The Three Little Pigs,” and his book, “A Triune Tale of Diminutive Swine” is in its third reprinting. Branyan is featured on nine recorded comedy projects with people like Ken Davis, Bob Smiley, Anita Renfroe, Ted Cunningham, and Tim Hawkins. Tickets are $16.50 and can be purchased at johnbranyan.brushfireapp.com. (Save $2 per ticket by using the code “OBMCC”.) Tickets will not be sold at the door, so be sure to visit the website. Only Believe Ministries is just off I-75 at exit 104 in Botkins. For more information visit obmcc.org or call 937-693-3554.

Coping with Misfortune to be Explored at Lifetree Café

VAN WERT — The program “Enough Already! When Bad Things Keep Happening” will be presented at Lifetree Café at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. The presentation includes a filmed interview with a woman who experienced a daunting string of disasters. Over several years she has lost two children, a husband, and her house. Yet she found a way to move forward. During the program, participants will have an opportunity to discuss times they’ve faced misfortune in their own lives and how they managed it. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is at 116 N. Washington St., Van Wert. Parking is available behind the courthouse and with an entrance on Court Street. Contact First United Methodist Church at 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

Iranian women’s rights activist to speak in Lima

LIMA — Mahboubeh Abbasgholizadeh, an Iranian women’s rights activist, researcher and film-maker will speak at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lima at 11 a.m. Nov. 6. She is a director of Zanan Broadcasting Network (www.zanantv.org), and an active member of the Stop Stoning Forever campaign and the Iranian Women’s Charter movement. She has headed the Association of Women Writers and Journalists and was editor-in-chief of the women’s studies journal Farzeneh. Since 2004, when her Non-Governmental Organization Training Centre was shut down, she has been arrested several times. In 2010, after she had left Iran for Europe, Iran’s Revolutionary Court sentenced her to two and a half years in jail and 30 lashes for “acts against national security.” The UU Lima Fellowship House is at 875 W. Market St. For details, please contact Jacob King at [email protected]

Lima Mennonite Church selects new pastor

LIMA — The Rev. Emily Hedrick was selected the pastor of the Lima Mennonite Church, according to Brice Brenneman, chairman of the church’s administrative council. The church was formed in 1995 from a merger of the Northside Mennonite Church and the First Mennonite Church. Since that merger, Hedrick is the fourth pastor to serve the growing 80-member congregation. “We are delighted to have Emily join us as pastor to continue our mission to follow God and show God’s love to those around us here in Lima,” said Brenneman. “Her strong Christian faith, along with her outstanding preaching and musical talents are a remarkable new asset to Lima Mennonites’ mission of service.” Since 1968, Lima Mennonite has provided daily child care services and joins other area Mennonite church’s to sponsor Brazo en Brazo, a ministry for the Lima area Spanish community. Lima Mennonite Church is at 1318 N. Main St., Lima. Call 419-222-2120 for details.

Alger First United Methodist Church to hold Harvest Supper

ALGER — A Harvest Supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Alger First United Methodist Church, corner of Main and Montville streets. Choose from turkey and meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, baked or green beans, rolls and butter, dessert and a drink. Suggested donations are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children grades 1-6, and kindergarten and younger eat for free.

By Dayton Fandray For The Lima News

