Amy Eddings: One of Ohio’s best restaurants, hidden in plain sight

One of the best restaurants in all of Ohio is located in Lima, right smack-dab in the middle of Town Square. Vivace Cuisine was awarded this honor by The Cleveland Plain Dealer, which used Yelp reviews to figure out the top restaurant in each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The restaurant, the vision of 33-year-old owner-chef Khaled Alkhatib, is an amalgamation of French, Italian and Middle Eastern classics, with a hint of Midwest America thrown in. Filet mignon, with raspberry chipotle sauce. Fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese, his first recipe, created at the age of 14. Hummus and baba ghanoush. Shrimp cocktail.

“Every county in Ohio has its gems when it comes to restaurants,” wrote Plain Dealer entertainment reporter Troy L. Smith. “Some are well known while others are small spots only locals know about … until now.”

Vivace Cuisine doesn’t fit either of Smith’s categories. It’s not well-known, and the locals don’t know about it. It’s out-of-towners who are passing through Lima or who’ve come to Lima for Vivace Cuisine itself who’ve noticed it.

“The hummus was probably the best hummus I have ever had the pleasure of eating!” wrote Anastasia U. of Olathe, Kansas, just last month. “Creamy, fresh with just a hint of spice.”

“Fantastic approach to classic dining with a Mediterranean flair. Charming, helpful staff in a welcoming environment. I wish this place was closer to Cambridge,” wrote Massachusetts resident Sam M.

“This is a very unique restaurant for Lima. I was very impressed with the cuisine choices,” wrote Michael S., of Colorado Springs, Colorado, who went on to praise the lamb kabob.

“I felt proud,” Alkhatib said of the Top 100 listing on a recent weekday afternoon. “Basically, we worked hard for it.”

We sat at a table near the back. The restaurant was empty. Alkhatib said he stopped opening the restaurant for lunch about a month or so ago because the business wasn’t there. People on half-hour lunch breaks don’t have the time to relax into a sit-down meal, most likely.

“Most of them want to shoot into Joey’s, quick, and back out,” he explained.

Joey’s is Joey’s Sub. “We’ve been making other restaurants jealous for years,” it boasts on its website.

Alkhatib is a third-generation restaurateur who learned to cook from his grandfather, who had a restaurant in Paris. He’s Syrian by birth, but Palestinian by heritage.

“I’m the son of a Palestinian mother and father who [were] born in Palestine and then had to move to Algeria” because of the Arab-Israeli war of 1948, he told me via e-mail. In 1983, his parents went to Syria. KK, as his staff affectionately calls him, was born there that same year. He came to Lima 12 years ago.

“I moved to America to start my dream,” he said.

Not many Syrians can do so today. The ongoing civil war there has created a fertile recruiting ground for anti-American Islamist extremists and jihadists. Few countries want Syria’s war refugees, including us.

But in 2004, it was different. Khaled Alkhatib immigrated to America, joining his parents and his six siblings. One, brother Ahmad, was in Lima, working as a neurologist at St. Rita’s Medical Center. The family has since relocated to Arkansas, where another brother, Saul, runs a Vivace Cuisine in Bentonville.

The word “vivace” means “lively” in Italian.

“We chose that name because of the healthy food, the ingredients we use,” KK said.

His signature dish? “All of them,” he said.

He’s proudest of his pan-seared tilapia, layered over grilled vegetables and finished with a dollop of Dungeness crabmeat and a drizzle of roasted shallot cream sauce. Photos show a Tower of Pisa in fish and vegetables, a basil leaf delicately balanced on top.

“From the time I started, that was a big thing,” he said of his elaborately constructed plates. “It had to look five star when it went out.”

But the tilapia didn’t even rate a mention in the Best Restaurant for Fish category in The Lima News’ recent Best of the Region survey. That honor went to Captain D’s.

Visitors to our fair city are confused.

“Why isn’t there a line out the door for this place,” asked Josh W., of Macomb, Michigan, on Yelp. “I was in town for business and the reviews drew [me] in.”

Lima natives may find this hard to appreciate, but some people see this town as a place of opportunity and reinvention. They like the inexpensive real estate, the low cost of living, the wide-open spaces, Columbus’ “open for business” attitude. Khaled Alkhatib found opportunity here. Will there be enough support to keep him here, I and Yelp wonder?

“Great experience,” added Josh W. in his review of Vivace Cuisine. “Just really hope the locals pick up the hints all the travelers are leaving.”

By Amy Eddings

Reach Amy Eddings at 567-242-0379 or on Twitter, @lima_eddings.

