Health Briefs

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Hospital is inviting community members to experience a demonstration of the da Vinci Surgical Robot and learn about its new Women’s Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Bluffton Middle School cafetorium.

The event will begin with an introduction and overview of the Women’s Center by Chief Administrative Officer Chris Keller. A demonstration of the surgical robot will be provided by OBGYN Dr. Lorie Thomas. The community will also have the opportunity to experience the da Vinci surgical robot through hands-on operation, and a Bluffton Hospital services fair will be held.

ST. MARYS — Joint Township District Memorial Hospital has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology.

CT scanning, sometimes called CAT scanning, is a non-invasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation is awarded to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards. The standards are assessed through a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists.

CRIDERSVILLE — Otterbein Cridersville will host a dedication ceremony Friday for its new healthcare expansion, with refreshments served at 9:15 a.m. and the ceremony starting at 10 a.m. After the ceremony, attendees will get a look at the new areas that have been added to the Otterbein Cridersville Community.

Speaking during the ceremony will be Otterbein President/CEO Jill Wilson and other Otterbein representatives, as well as members of the local community.

Otterbein will unveil a new assisted living wing with 24-private suites surrounding an oversized family-style kitchen, dining and family rooms. Extensive renovations to current areas of the campus have also been completed, and now include a short-stay rehabilitative care center. The care center includes 17 new private suites for short-stay patients, and a new therapy gym.

COLUMBUS — The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has announced that, with the recent addition of Giant Eagle and Rite Aid stores, there are now more than 1,300 pharmacies in 84 counties offering naloxone without a prescription.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl. When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and can restore breathing in a matter of minutes, according to the state pharmacy board.

For a complete list of pharmacies offering naloxone without a prescription, visit pharmacy.ohio.gov/stopoverdose.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

