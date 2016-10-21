Upcoming events

Messiah chorus being formed

VAN WERT — Paul Hoverman, director of the biennial Van Wert Community Messiah performance, has announced the rehearsal schedule for the volunteer chorus.

The first rehearsal will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. All other rehearsals will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays beginning with Nov. 13. The performance will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the First United Methodist Church.

A volunteer chorus of approximately 75 singers join a professional chamber orchestra and four professional soloists.Anyone high school age and older wishing to sing in the chorus is invited to attend the first rehearsal.

The performance is sponsored by The Van Wert County Foundation in cooperation with First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Any questions may be directed to [email protected]

Crafters and vendors sought

VAN WERT — First United Methodist Church Preschool, located at 113 W. Central Ave., will be hosting its second annual Craft and Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19.

If interested in joining as a crafter or vendor, contact administrator, April Ellerbrock at 419-238-0631 ext. 308 or email [email protected]

Calling dancers to audition

LIMA — Local student dancers are invited to audition to perform side-by-side with the professional company in Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker which will be performing at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Lima.

Moscow Ballet Soloist and audition director, Anna Radik will be auditioning students beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Lyn’s Academy of Dance, 101 Pioneer Road, Elida. Student dancers, boys and girls, ages 7 to 17 years and who have had at least one year of ballet training may audition for ancillary roles. Dancers must be shorter than 5’2” to be considered. The auditions are free, there may be a casting fee. Selected children will have a rehearsal Oct. 30.

Sign up to audition by visiting www.nutcracker.com/youth-auditions.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

