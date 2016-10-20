Vocalosity is more than just singing

VAN WERT — Vocalosity brings a cappella to a whole new level at Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It is a full force a cappella show that stimulates everyone. It is much closer to being an actual band experience,” said Tracy Robertson, vocal percussionist with Vocalosity. “It ends up being a visual thing as we have choreography and lighting.”

There are 10 people in the cast. The members are all close in age and at the same place in their careers musically.

Guests will be taken through an entire selection of music genre with Vocalosity.

“We do a medley that covers the history of a cappella and that encompasses Gregorian chant and Gospel, Rock and Roll, Motown, Top 40, Jazz, Dance Hall … There is something in it for everyone,” said Robertson.

And the audience will be involved.

“We get people involved, it’s a connection thing and an important part of the human experience. That’s a big part of the show,” said Robertson. “The message of the show is an uplifting one and we see that hitting people every night and that’s what makes good music worthwhile.”

Vocalosity will perform Saturday at Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Vocalosity WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 state Route 118 S, Van Wert ADMISSION: $20 to $40. Call the box office at 419-238-6722.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

