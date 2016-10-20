Patriotism at its finest

LIMA — Patriotism will be heightened Sunday as the U.S. Air Force Concert Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. The Singing Sergeants will be providing vocal entertainment as well. The concert is free, but tickets are required.

These groups are two of the six performing ensembles within the U.S. Air Force Band, a musical organization of the U.S. Air Force.

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens and impacts the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.

The Singing Sergeants is the official chorus of the U.S. Air Force. It is comprised of 23 active duty airmen musicians.

“It will be very patriotic music. Typical songs you would hear by John Philip Sousa, so you will have ‘Stars and Stripes Forever,’ ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic,’ ‘Over There,’ ‘Yankee Doodle Dandy’ and ‘This Land is Your Land,’” said Abe Ambroza, Civic Center CEO. “They also will mix in some modern songs. They are extremely talented, and we are very fortunate to have them here. It will be an exciting show.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: The U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, downtown Lima ADMISSION: Free, but tickets required. Visit limaciviccenter.com or call the Box Office at 419-224-5222.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

