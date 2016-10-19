Religion briefs

Bluelick Bible Church to hold open house

LIMA — Bluelick Bible Church, 1138 W. Bluelick Road, will hold an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday to showcase its new multi-purpose building. A dedication service by Pastor Jim Neighbors will begin at 6 p.m. For details, call 419-236-9316.

Van Wert Community Messiah chorus being formed

VAN WERT — The first rehearsal for the biennial Van Wert Community Messiah will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. All other rehearsals will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays beginning Nov. 13. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at the church. The chorus will consist of approximately 75 singers who will join a professional chamber orchestra and four professional soloists. Anyone high school age and older wishing to sing in the chorus is invited to attend the first rehearsal. The ability to sing in tune and the desire to be a part of a tradition are the only requirements. Music books are available for those who do not have their own copy. It is highly recommended for singers to attend the majority of rehearsals. The performance is sponsored by The Van Wert County Foundation in cooperation with First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Any questions may be directed to [email protected]

Cairo United Methodist Church sponsors smorgasbord

CAIRO — The Cairo United Methodist Church will sponsor a smorgasbord from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the church, 210 W. Main St. The menu includes swiss steak and turkey with sides of mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, noodles and green beans. Salads and desserts will also be available. Adults are $7.50, children ages 6 to 12 are $4, and ages 5 and younger are free. Carry outs will be available.

Lifetree Cafe presents program on dealing with people

VAN WERT — Practical approaches for resolving relational conflict will be discussed at Lifetree Café, 116 N. Washington St., at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. The program, titled “Dealing With Difficult People: Secrets for Everyday Life From a Hostage Negotiator,” features a filmed interview with police SWAT commander Rick Arnold. During the program, participants will have an opportunity to discuss difficult people in their own lives while brainstorming ways to better interact with them. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Parking is available behind the courthouse and with an entrance on Court Street. Contact the First United Methodist Church at 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

Annual steak supper planned at Gilboa UMC

GILBOA — Gilboa United Methodist Church will host its annual steak supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at 102 Franklin St. The meal includes steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and butter, homemade salads, homemade dessert and drinks. The cost is a donation of your choice. Carry-out will available.

All Saints Day service to be held at St. Matthew Lutheran

LIMA — Remembering Loved Ones and The Promise of Eternal Life will be the theme of the annual Community All Saints Day Memorial Service sponsored by the St. Matthew congregation and St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery at 4 p.m. Oct. 30. The service will include scripture reading, hymns, special music, and prayers remembering those who have died in the past year. There will be opportunity for those with loved ones buried in St. Matthew Cemetery to decorate the graves. The service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church adjacent to the cemetery off West Hume Road, just west of Shawnee Road.

Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church celebrates anniversary

LIMA — Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church will kick off its 99th anniversary celebration with a 4 p.m. service Sunday. The kick-off will feature Pastor Ross and guests from the New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church of Toledo. The church is located at 122 W. Fourth St.

Laity to assume responsibility for Maria Stein Shrine

MARIA STEIN — The Sisters of the Precious Blood have announced that they will entrust the future of the landmark Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics to church laity. A 501 c3 nonprofit organization will assume responsibility and operation of the Shrine on Jan. 1. To secure the future of the Shrine, a Legacy Fund has been created to raise $6 million. It is believed this amount will be needed to generate adequate income for the maintenance and operation of the Shrine. The first $2 million was donated by the Sisters of the Precious Blood. Nearly $950,000 has been pledged and donated from other sources, with an anonymous donor matching up to another $2 million. The $2 million match extends to pledges and donations made by Dec. 31, 2017. The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics was established in 1846 as the Sisters of the Precious Blood original motherhouse. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. Visit www.mariasteinshrine.org for details.

