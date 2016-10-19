Rescue me: Lima Rescue Mission celebrates 110 years of service

LIMA — At the Lima Rescue Mission, meeting the needs of the down-and-out is a family affair.

The Rev. Adam Welty founded the mission in 1906. He guided the mission through its birth and formative years, and when the time came to retire in 1952, he handed the job over to his son James. Rev. James Welty in turn retired in 1998, handing the directorship over to his son-in-law Chuck Ferguson. And even though the 58-year-old Ferguson is not ready yet to entertain thoughts of his own retirement, his son Aaron stands in the wings, serving as the mission’s assistant director.

From generation to generation, though, the mission has remained true to its founder’s vision — providing food, shelter and clothing to the poor and homeless men who make their way to the corner of Wayne Street and Central Avenue, where the mission has stood since 1920.

“The mission is pretty close to what it was before,” said Ferguson, “because the emphasis is on ministry. We do the overnight shelter and we do breakfast and supper. That’s been a mainstay of the mission for all these years.”

According to its web site, the mission, with its staff of 12 full-time employees and 50-plus volunteers, served 18,247 meals in 2015 and provided 6,578 nights of lodging in its overnight shelter.

“We can sleep up to 28 overnight,” Ferguson said. “And generally it’s about 20 a night that are staying in our overnight dorm. Some stay one or two nights; some stay long term. And we have 30 rooms we can rent out by the month. We have about 23, 24 people in rooms that stay monthly. For suppertime, we generally serve 40 a night.”

When they come to the mission, men are expected to participate in a short devotional service which is held before the evening meal at 5 p.m., and for those staying overnight there is a chapel service at 7 p.m. In addition to the devotions, those who wish to stay for any extended period of time must demonstrate that they are making progress toward the goal of getting back on their feet and living on their own.

“They have to get at least 10 points per month to stay the next month,” said Ferguson. “And they can get those points by attending classes. Some we have here. Some are off-site. They can go to the literacy council and learn to read or read better. They can take computer classes there or at the library. Then they can get involved in GED. Or we allow them to go to Goodwill. They have free job coaching classes. They can go down to the soup kitchen and volunteer. We have Bible study classes. We have a financial class. We have a 12 Step class. Or they can work. They have to be doing at least something to show that they’re making an effort to better themselves and prepare to move on.”

Robert Johnson Jr., has been staying at the mission since May. Homeless at age 42, he had a history of health problems, abuse at home, and conflict in the workplace. He believes that he is turning his life around, however, and he gives much of the credit to the Bible classes he takes that count toward the 10 points he has to earn to stay at the mission.

“We [can do] Bible studies for points to stay,” he said. “If I hadn’t come here I probably wouldn’t have that in my life and I’d probably be out on the street, wanting to go where the bad things are happening. And there’s no telling what might happen there.”

Instead of going to places “where the bad things are happening,” Johnson is filling out job applications and making plans to reconcile with his family.

Another resident, Floyd Russell, came to the mission after coming home drunk one night and setting his porch on fire. At that point, he said he realized that he had a serious problem. Since coming to the mission, however, Russell has been sober, and he has been working to pay off debts he ran up before seeking help. He is on a course, he believes, to return to his home and lead a productive life. He credits the mission for this transformation.

“Chuck and the guys who work here, they treat us with respect, and we must give respect,” he said. “No one comes in here drunk or with liquor on their breath. It’s a safe environment.”

The Lima Rescue Mission has been working transformations like these for 110 years now, and it will celebrate this milestone with an Anniversary Banquet, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. The event is free and will feature a performance by the musical group The Ball Brothers.

“A lot of people walk by and say, ‘Hey, bum, get a job or something,’” Russell lamented. “But they don’t know about the mission. They don’t know what’s happening up in here. They’re just looking at it from the outside.”

The banquet promises to be a great opportunity to look at what the Weltys and their family have accomplished over the years, and indeed to see what this mainstay of Lima charities looks like from inside.

IF YOU GO What: The Lima Rescue Mission 110th Anniversary Banquet, featuring musical guests The Ball Brothers When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 Where: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, Lima Admission is free, but tickets are required for admission. Reserve tickets by calling 419-224-6961, or go to the mission’s web site www.limamission.org. Tables of eight may be sponsored for $250. Contact the mission for details.

