Health Briefs

LIMA — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be held locally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

St. Rita’s Medical Center and Lima Memorial Health System are asking individuals to turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal at four area locations:

• St. Rita’s Medical Center, 718 W. Market St.

• Lima Memorial Medical Park, 525 Eastown Road

• Chief Supermarket-Northland Plaza, 120 W. Northern Ave.

• Chief Supermarket-Eastgate Plaza, 2100 Harding Highway

Over-the-counter medications will be accepted, and drugs should be kept in their original container with the patient’s name blacked out. Syringes will not be accepted.

Bluffton Hospital to host Superhero Party

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a Superhero Party for boys and girls from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bluffton Middle School cafetorium. Tickets are $10 each and include a variety of games, snacks and the chance to win raffle prizes. Superheros will be present for photos, and children are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume.

Tickets to the Superhero Party can be purchased from the Bluffton Hospital Gift Shop, Black Lab and Greg’s Pharmacy now through Thursday. All proceeds benefit the new Women’s Center at Bluffton Hospital.

To learn more, call Heather Schalk at 419-423-5342.

CHP announces flu shot clinics

LIMA — Community Health Professionals has announced that two flu shot clinics will be held in Lima within the next week. Flu shots are at no cost with a valid Medicare card, and are $30 for those without Medicare.

The clinics will be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Monday at Community Health Professionals, 3719 Shawnee Road.

Bridge Hospice to offer training courses

BLUFFTON — Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a nonprofit organization providing home health care and hospice services, will offer training for prospective volunteers from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 at Bluffton Hospital, 139 Garau St.

Courses will cover the basic principles of hospice, understanding the needs of patients and their families, effective communication, patient care, pain and symptom management, spiritual care giving and understanding grief and loss.

No previous hospice experience is necessary; however, volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

Pre-registration is required. For more details or to request an application packet, contact Julie Tiell at 419-423-5351 or [email protected]

