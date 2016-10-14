Upcoming events

Sorority’s purse bingo planned at Lima Eagles

LIMA — The seventh annual purse bingo sponsored by Iota Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Lima Eagles, 800 W. Robb Ave. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Designer purses, food and raffles, including a four day trip to Washington D.C. for four are among the top draws for the event.

Tickets are $20, and benefit cancer research. Daubers are $1, or bring your own.

For ticket information call Jean Francis at 419-331-7397 or Marlene Karrick at 419-991-2258.

Fall Craft Show set at Hardin County Fairgrounds

KENTON — The Rhinehart United Methodist Women are sponsoring the 33rd annual Fall Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Community Room of the Hardin County Fairgrounds, 14134 Fairground Road.

Vendor spaces are still available at $40 for a 10-by-10-feet space. Set up will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 or 7 to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22. For more information, call Janie Seiler at 937-354-5531 or 419-673-6948.

Ohio Has Talent! auditions

VAN WERT — Auditions for the 10th annual Ohio Has Talent! competition will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. Audition applications are available at www.comhealthpro.org and are due by Oct. 28.

The top acts will perform in the Feb. 18, 2017 show at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. All entertainment talents are welcome including single and group acts.

Contestants will compete for prizes of $1,000; $500 and $250. Winners are based on audience votes.

Ohio Has Talent! is a benefit show for the patient care fund of CHP Home Care & Hospice, a non-profit organization serving northwest and west central Ohio.

Three Dog Night to perform in Lima

LIMA — Tickets are now on sale for Three Dog Night, performing at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.limaciviccenter.com or call the box office at 419-224-1552. Ticket prices range from $30 to $70.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.