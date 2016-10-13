LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra opens its season with “Cool Beauty” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

“It’s kind of an unusual concert for us in that we are doing two compositions by Jean Sibelius. He is probably the most noted Finnish composer, but not a composer that will be very familiar with our LSO audience, as we don’t play his music very often,” said Elizabeth Brown, executive director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra.

Sibelius adapted a minimalist approach to his music.

“His work is very Finnish, very austere at a time when a lot of composers were throwing in as many instruments and as many notes as they could. Sibelius sort of took a step back and just really cut his compositions to absolutely what was necessary. He made everything very simple, his music is complex and wonderful. Kind of hauntingly beautiful, but when you listen to it, there is nothing that isn’t necessary. It’s just perfect in its utter simplicity,” said Brown.

The Young Artists Competition winner will also be performing with the symphony on Saturday.

“Seo Yon Park is joining us. She is a student at Oberlin Conservatory and she won our Young Artists Competition last year. She was just incredible. The judges loved her. We are very lucky to have her back,” said Brown.

IF YOU GO WHAT: “Cool Beauty” WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, downtown Lima ADMISSION: $25 to $30 adults; $10 to $15 students. Call the box office at 419-222-5701. • Young People’s Concerts will begin at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesday. “Orchestra Olympics” is a 45-minute free program for school-age children to introduce them to the instruments of the orchestra.

